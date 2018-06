NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a license, (number pending) for on premises beer, wine and cider has been applied for by the undersigned to sell beer, wine and cider at retail in a restaurant, under the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law at the Adirondack General Store 899 East Shore Drive Adirondack, NY 12808 for on-premises consumption.NE-6/9-6/16/2018-2TC-187461|