NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a copy of the adopted Budget of the Town of Moriah, Essex County, New York, for the fiscal year beginning January 1, 2018 is available for inspection at the office of the Town Clerk, 38 Park Place, Port Henry, NY by any and all interested persons at regular business hours.Dated this 15th day of November, 2017.Rose M. FrenchTown of MoriahTown ClerkTT-11/25/2017-1TC-169399|