NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF RESOLUTION SUBJECT TO PERMISSIVE REFERENDUM NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that at a meeting held on February 6, 2018, the Board of Fire Commissioners of Port Henry Fire District #3 adopted a Resolution which is subject to a permissive referendum pursuant to Section 179 of the New York Town Law. An abstract of the Resolution is as follows: The Resolution authorized the Fire District to enter into a Lease Agreement with the Town of Moriah for lease from the Town of a portion of the property located at 14 Church Street, Port Henry, New York, for the preservation, protection and storing of fire apparatus and equipment and for the social and recreational use of the firemen and residents of the Fire District and for any other purposes authorized by law; and authorized the Chairman of the Board of Fire Commissioner to execute a Lease Agreement in the form presented to the meeting.A full copy of the Resolution is on file in the District Secretarys Office at 14 Church Street, Port Henry, New York, which can be examined by any Fire District elector during normal business hours.Dated: February 20, 2018 Port Henry, New York By Order of the Board of Fire Commissionersof Port Henry Fire District #3 ERIN GILBO, Secretary/TreasurerTT-03/03/2018-1TC-177370|