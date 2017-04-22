ADVERTISEMENT/NOTICE TO CONTRACTORSThe undersigned shall receive sealed bids for the furnishing of all materials and doing all work necessary for the performance, according to the specifications, of the following contract to the County of Warren.Airfield Guidance Sign Replacement, Pavement Repairs and Marking ProjectWC BID NO. 30-17Sealed Bids will be received by the undersigned at the Warren County Human Services Building, Warren County Purchasing Department, 3rd Floor, 1340 State Route 9, Lake George, New York 12845, until no later than Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 3:00 pm local time, at which time they will be publicly opened and read. Late proposals by mail, courier or in person will be refused. Warren County will not accept any bid that is not delivered directly to Purchasing by the time indicated on the time stamp in the Purchasing Department.This project will include removal and replacement of approximately fifty airfield guidance signs for the entire airport. This project specifically replaces the existing sign, concrete base, adjacent electrical can and transformer and connect into existing circuits. Secondly, this project will include crack sealing and pavement repairs on existing airfield pavements. Lastly, this project includes repainting existing markings that will be disturbed as part of the pavement repair activities and construction vehicle traffic. In addition, non-standard pavement markings will be removed. The Contract Documents and Drawings may be obtained from the Purchasing Department. Contract Documents will be available on Compact Disk (CD) only, in PDF electronic format and are free of charge. Bids which are not directly obtained from the Purchasing Department will be refused.Copies of the above described Contract Documents may be examined at no expense at the Warren County Purchasing Department.Questions regarding the project should be directed in writing to Christopher Brubach, of C&S Engineers, Inc. at phone: (315) 703-4425, fax: (315) 455-9667, email: cbrubach@cscos.com. The deadline for questions is May 8th at 5:00 pm. A pre-bid conference has been scheduled in order to review the specific requirements of this contract. All prospective bidders are encouraged to attend. The pre-bid conference is scheduled for Friday April 28, 2017 at 10:30 am at the Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport, 443 Queensbury Avenue, second floor conference room, Queensbury, NY 12804.Proposals must be submitted on, and according to, the appropriate forms in the bid specifications, and shall be made and received upon the following conditions: Each bid must be accompanied by a certified check or bid bond of not less than 5% of the total maximum bid price (combination of base bid or alternate bid plus add-on items). Bid bond must be with a bonding company licensed to do business in the State of New York. If the proposal is accepted, the successful bidder shall enter into a contract for the work and shall execute, within 7 days from the date of the acceptance of the proposal, (1) a suitable security bond for the guarantee of payment of labor and materials as per specifications, and (2) a performance bond in the amount and containing the terms set forth in the bid specifications, for the faithful and prompt performance and completion of the work specified in the contract.No proposal may be withdrawn without the consent of Warren County for a period of 45 days after date of bid opening. The right is reserved to reject any or all bids or to waive any informalities in any bids and to accept any considered advantageous to Warren County. All bid bonds or certified checks, except those of the successful bidder, will be returned.Upon acceptance of their bid, if the successful bidder fails to enter into a contract pursuant to the requirements of the bid documents, or fails to give the further security prescribed in this notice within the time limited therefore, then the check deposited as aforesaid and the monies standing to the credit of the same shall be forfeited to Warren County as liquidated damages, or the payment of the bond shall be enforced for the benefit of Warren County.The low bidder shall be prepared to hold their bid prices for construction commencing as late as the spring of 2018, weather dependent. The execution of the Construction Contract is expected no earlier than October 2017 and depends on the receipt of an FAA grant. This Contract does not allow for price escalation in cost of unit bid items. The Contractor shall take this into consideration when preparing unit prices for bid.Julie A. Butler, Purchasing AgentWarren County Purchasing DepartmentTel. (518) 761-6538NE/AJ-04/22/2017-1TC-149666|