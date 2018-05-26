LEGAL NOTICE All roads and trails on the Hewitt Lake Club property, Minerva, Essex County, New York will be closed from 8 am, May 26, 2018.Peter Taylor, Supt.May 18, 2018Hewitt Lake ClubMinerva, NY 12851TT-05/26/2018-1TC-186117|
