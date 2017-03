NOTICE OF FORMATION OF AMP E&C, LLC Articles of Organization filed with the Secretary of State of New York SSNY On 03/14/17 Office Location: Essex SSNY designated as agent of LLC upon whom Process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail process to: The LLC, 41 Ken Mason Way, Minerva NY 12851. Purpose: any lawful activity.

