ANNUAL DRINKING WATER QUALITY REPORT FOR 2016 VILLAGE OF PORT HENRY

4303 Main Street, Port Henry, NY 12974

(Public Water Supply ID# 1500290)

Introduction

To comply with State and Federal regulations, we will be annually issuing a report describing the quality of your drinking water. The purpose of this report is to raise your understanding of drinking water and awareness of the need to protect our drinking water sources. Last year your tap water met all State drinking water health standards. We are proud to report that our system did not violate a maximum contaminant level or any other water quality standard. This report provides an overview of last years water quality. Included are details about where your water comes from, what it contains, and how it compares to State standards. If you have any questions about this report or concerning your drinking water, please contact Mr. Chip Perry, Water Operator, at (518) 546-8635.

Where does our water come from?

In general, the sources of drinking water (both tap water and bottled water) include rivers, lakes, streams, ponds, reservoirs, springs, and wells. As water travels over the surface of the land or through the ground, it dissolves naturally occurring minerals and can pick up substances resulting from the presence of animals or from human activities. Contaminants that may be present in source water include: microbial contaminants; inorganic contaminants; pesticides and herbicides; organic chemical contaminants; and radioactive contaminants. In order to ensure that tap water is safe to drink, the State and the EPA prescribe regulations which limit the amount of certain contaminants in water provided by public water systems. The State Health Departments and the FDAs regulations establish limits for contaminants in bottled water which must provide the same protection for public health.

The source of water for the village is Pilfershire Brook, also known as Bartlett Brook. Raw water is collected at an impoundment dam and intake structure located off of Cheney Road approximately two miles northwest of the village. Raw water flows by gravity from the intake structure via a ten-inch transmission main for approximately 8,650-feet to the water filtration plant.

The water filtration plant is located off of Storm Road to the west of the village border. Raw water flows by gravity to the treatment building where it is filtered via two continuous backwash upflow filters. The water is disinfected using sodium hypochlorite solution. A corrosion control chemical (zinc orthophosphate) is also added to control the levels of lead and copper in the finished water. The finished water is discharged to a 700,000-gallon concrete storage reservoir. Finished water flows by gravity to the distribution system via 1,400-feet of 10-inch transmission main.

The NYS Dept. of Health completed a source water assessment for this system based on available information. This assessment found no noteworthy risks to source water quality. It should be noted that surface waters in general are highly sensitive to phosphorus and microbial contaminants.

The health department will use this information to direct future source water protection activities. These may include water quality monitoring, resource management, planning, and education programs. A copy of the assessment, including a map of the assessment area, can be obtained by contacting us as noted below.

Are there contaminants in our drinking water?

As the State regulations require, we routinely test your drinking water for numerous contaminants. These contaminants include: total coliform, turbidity, inorganic compounds, nitrate, nitrite, lead and copper, volatile organic compounds, total trihalomethanes, and synthetic organic compounds. The table presented below depicts which compounds were detected in your drinking water. The State allows us to test for some contaminants less than once per year because the concentrations of these contaminants do not change frequently. Some of our data, though representative, are more than one year old.

It should be noted that all drinking water, including bottled drinking water, may be reasonably expected to contain at least small amounts of some contaminants. The presence of contaminants does not necessarily indicate that water poses a health risk. More information about contaminants and potential health effects can be obtained by calling the EPAs Safe Drinking Water Hotline (800-426-4791) or the New York State Health Department at (518) 891-1800.

Table of Detected Contaminants

Contaminant

Violation Yes/No

Date of Sample

Level Detected

Unit Measure-ment

MCLG

Regulatory Limit (MCL, TT or AL)

Likely Source of Contamination

Microbiological Contaminants

Turbidity1

No

11/30/16

0.60

NTU

n/a

TT=<1NTU

Soil Runoff

Turbidity1

No

2016

99.9 % < 0.3

NTU

n/a

TT=95%of samples <0.3NTU

Soil Runoff

Inorganic Contaminants

Barium

No

2015

ND

mg/L

2

2 (MCL)

Erosion of natural deposits

Lead

No

9/14

2.02

ND 92.03

ug/L

0

15 (AL)

Corrosion of household plumbing; Erosion of natural deposits.

Copper

No

9/14

0.352

0.035 0.393

mg/L

1.3

1.3 (AL)

Corrosion of household plumbing; Erosion of natural deposits

Nitrate

No

2016

0

mg/L

10

10

Erosion of natural deposits

Disinfection Byproduct Total Trihalomethanes (TTHMs)

No

2016

34 4

22 44 5

ug/L

n/a

80 (MCL)

By-products of drinking water chlorination needed to kill harmful organisms. TTHMs are formed when source water contains measurable amounts of organic matter.

Haloacetic Acids (HAA5)

No

2016

37 4

15 61 5

ug/L

n/a

60 (MCL)

By-products of drinking water chlorination needed to kill harmful organisms.

Notes:

1 - Turbidity is a measure of the cloudiness of our water. We monitor it because it is a good indicator of the effectiveness of our filtration system. Our single highest measurement for the year occurred on 11/30/16 (0.6 NTU). The regulations require that 95% of the turbidity samples collected in a month have measurements below 0.3 NTU.

2 - The level presented represents the 90th percentile of the 10 sites tested. A percentile is a value on a scale of 100 that indicates the percent of a distribution that is equal to or below it. The 90th percentile is equal to or greater than 90% of the copper values detected at your water system. In this case, 10 samples were collected from your water system and the 90th percentile value was the second highest value. The range of copper levels measured was 0.035 0.39 mg/L. The action level for copper was not exceeded at any of the sites tested during 2014.

3 - The level presented represents the 90th percentile of the 10 sites tested. A percentile is a value on a scale of 100 that indicates the percent of a distribution that is equal to or below it. The 90th percentile is equal to or greater than 90% of the copper values detected at your water system. In this case, 10 samples were collected from your water system and the 90th percentile value was the second highest value. The range of lead levels measured was ND 92.0 ug/L. The action level for lead was exceeded at one of the sites tested during 2014.

4 The value represents the highest Locational Running Annual Average of the 4 most recent quarterly samples collected last year.

5 The values represent the range of the quarterly samples collected last year.

Definitions

Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL): The highest level of a contaminant that is allowed in drinking water. MCLs are set as close to the MCLGs as feasible.

Maximum Contaminant Level Goal (MCLG): The level of a contaminant in drinking water below which there is no known or expected risk to health. MCLGs allow for a margin of safety.

Maximum Residual Disinfectant Level (MRDL): The highest level of a disinfectant allowed in drinking water. There is convincing evidence that addition of a disinfectant is necessary for control of microbial contaminants.

Maximum Residual Disinfectant Level Goal (MRDLG): The level of a drinking water disinfectant below which there is no known or expected risk to health. MRDLGs do not reflect the benefits of the use of disinfectants to control microbial contamination.

Action Level (AL): The concentration of a contaminant which, if exceeded, triggers treatment or other requirements which a water system must follow.

Treatment Technique (TT): A required process intended to reduce the level of a contaminant in drinking water.

Non-Detects (ND): Laboratory analysis indicates that the constituent is not present.

Nephelometric Turbidity Unit (NTU): A measure of the clarity of water. Turbidity in excess of 5 NTU is just noticeable to the average person.

Picocuries per liter (pCi/l): A measure of the radioactivity in water.

Milligrams per liter (mg/l): Corresponds to one part of liquid in one million parts of liquid (parts per million - ppm).

Micrograms per liter (ug/l): Corresponds to one part of liquid in one billion parts of liquid (parts per billion - ppb).

What does this information mean?

As you can see by the table, our system had no violations. We have learned through our testing that some contaminants have been detected; however, these contaminants were detected below the level allowed by the State. Even though we did not exceed the Action Limit for lead, we are required to present the following information on lead in drinking water:

If present, elevated levels of lead can cause serious health problems, especially for pregnant women, infants, and young children. It is possible that lead levels at your home may be higher than at other homes in the community as a result of materials used in your homes plumbing. Port Henry Village is responsible for providing high quality drinking water, but cannot control the variety of materials used in plumbing components. When your water has been sitting for several hours, you can minimize the potential for lead exposure by flushing your tap for 30 seconds to 2 minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. If you are concerned about lead in your water, you may wish to have your water tested. Information on lead in drinking water, testing methods, and steps you can take to minimize exposure is available from the Safe Drinking Water Hotline (1-800-426-4791) or at http://www.epa.gov/safewater/lead.

Is our water system meeting other rules that govern operations?

Last year, our system was in general compliance with applicable State drinking water operating, monitoring and reporting requirements.

Do I Need to Take Special Precautions?

Although our drinking water met or exceeded state and federal regulations, some people may be more vulnerable to disease causing microorganisms or pathogens in drinking water than the general population. Immuno-compromised persons such as persons with cancer undergoing chemotherapy, persons who have undergone organ transplants, people with HIV/AIDS or other immune system disorders, some elderly, and infants can be particularly at risk from infections. These people should seek advice from their health care provider about their drinking water. EPA/CDC guidelines on appropriate means to lessen the risk of infection by Cryptosporidium, Giardia and other microbial pathogens are available from the Safe Drinking Water Hotline (800-426-4791).

Why Save Water and How to Avoid Wasting It?

Although our system has an adequate amount of water to meet present and future demands, there are a number of reasons why it is important to conserve water:

Saving water saves energy and some of the costs associated with both of these necessities of life;

Saving water reduces the cost of energy required to pump water and the need to construct costly new wells, pumping systems and water towers; and

Saving water lessens the strain on the water system during a dry spell or drought, helping to avoid severe water use restrictions so that essential fire fighting needs are met.

You can play a role in conserving water by becoming conscious of the amount of water your household is using, and by looking for ways to use less whenever you can. It is not hard to conserve water. Conservation tips include:

Automatic dishwashers use 15 gallons for every cycle, regardless of how many dishes are loaded. So get a run for your money and load it to capacity.

Turn off the tap when brushing your teeth.

Check every faucet in your home for leaks. Just a slow drip can waste 15 to 20 gallons a day. Fix it up and you can save almost 6,000 gallons per year.

Check your toilets for leaks by putting a few drops of food coloring in the tank, watch for a few minutes to see if the color shows up in the bowl. It is not uncommon to lose up to 100 gallons a day from one of these otherwise invisible toilet leaks. Fix it and you save more than 30,000 gallons a year.

Closing

Thank you for allowing us to continue to provide your family with quality drinking water this year. In order to maintain a safe and dependable water supply we sometimes need to make improvements that will benefit all of our customers. The costs of these improvements may be reflected in the rate structure. Rate adjustments may be necessary in order to address these improvements. We ask that all our customers help us protect our water sources, which are the heart of our community, our way of life and our childrens future. Please call our office if you have questions.

NOTICE TO BIDDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept separate sealed bids at the Office of the Purchasing Agent until 2:00 P.M. on April 7, 2017 for OEM Automotive Parts for the following:

Light Duty Vehicles

Medium Duty Vehicles

Heavy Duty Vehicles

The bids shall be opened publicly and read aloud on April 7, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932.

Please contact the Purchasing Office at (518) 873-3330 for additional information concerning the bidding. Specifications and standard proposals for the proposed work may be obtained at the above address, or on the Countys website at: www.co.essex.ny.us.

All bids submitted in response to this notice shall be marked "SEALED BID OEM DUTY AUTOMOTIVE PARTS" clearly on the outside of the envelope.

Dated: March 23, 2017

Linda M. Wolf, CPA

Purchasing Agent

Essex County Government Center

7551 Court Street PO Box 217

Elizabethtown, New York 12932

(518) 873-3332

NOTICE OF SALE SUPREME COURT: ESSEX COUNTY

JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; Plaintiff(s) vs. CHRISTI PALMER; et al; Defendant(s)

Attorney (s) for Plaintiff (s): ROSICKI, ROSICKI & ASSOCIATES, P.C., 2 Summit Court, Suite 301, Fishkill, New York, 12524, 845.897.1600 Pursuant to judgment of foreclosure and sale granted herein on or about December 23, 2016, I will sell at Public Auction to the highest bidder at the lobby of the Essex County Courthouse in Elizabethtown.

On May 1, 2017 at 10:00 am.

Premises known as 10 HALL RD, TICONDEROGA, NY 12883

Section: 138.15 Block: 1 Lot: 9.000

Parcel I: ALL that piece, parcel or tract of land, situate, lying and being in the Town of Ticonderoga, County of Essex and State of New York. Parcel II: ALL that piece, parcel or tract of land, situate, lying and being in the Town of Ticonderoga, County of Essex and State of New York. As more particularly described in the judgment of foreclosure and sale.

Sold subject to all of the terms and conditions contained in said judgment and terms of sale. Approximate amount of judgment $109,048.49 plus interest and costs. INDEX NO. CV14-0488 Reginald Bedell, Esq., Referee

