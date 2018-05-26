ANNUAL DRINKING WATER QUALITY REPORT FOR 2017 Crown Point Water District Crown Point, New York (Public Water Supply ID#1500276 )INTRODUCTIONTo comply with State and Federal regulations, we will be annually issuing a report describing the quality of your drinking water. The purpose of this report is to raise your understanding of drinking water and awareness of the need to protect our drinking water sources. Last year, your tap water met all State drinking water health standards. We are proud to report that our system did not violate a maximum contaminant level or any other water quality standard. This report provides an overview of last year's water quality. Included are details about where your water comes from, what it contains, and how it compares to State standards. If you have any questions about this report or concerning your drinking water, please contact Mr. Gary Allen, Crown Point Water and Sewer Superintendent at (518) 597-4350. If you want to learn more, please attend any of our regularly scheduled town board meetings. The meetings are held the second Thursday of every month at 6:00 p.m. in the Town Hall.Where does our water come from?In general, the sources of drinking water (both tap water and bottled water) include rivers, lakes, streams, ponds, reservoirs, springs, and wells. As water travels over the surface of the land or through the ground, it dissolves naturally-occurring minerals and in some cases radioactive material and can pick up substances resulting from the presence of animals or from human activities. Contaminants that may be present in source water include: microbial contaminants; inorganic contaminants; pesticides and herbicides; organic chemical contaminants; and radioactive contaminants. In order to ensure that tap water is safe to drink, the State and the EPA prescribe regulations which limit the amount of certain contaminants in water provided by public water systems. The State Health Department's and the FDA's regulations establish limits for contaminants in bottled water which must provide the same protection for public health.Our water is provided by two separate sources. One water source is two wells located at the fish hatchery, approximately two miles west of Crown Point. The water is disinfected with sodium hypochlorite solution. There is a well located at Pearl Street that was made inactive in 2010. Storage for the system is provided by a 350,000 gallon covered concrete tank. The system serves approximately 995 individuals through 430 service connections.The NYS Dept. of Health has completed a source water assessment for this system based on available information. The assessment includes an assigned susceptibility rating based on the risk posed by each possible source of contamination and how easily contaminants can move through the ground to the wells. The susceptibility rating is only a rough estimate of the potential for contamination of the source water and it does not mean that the water delivered to consumers is, or will become contaminated. As mentioned earlier in this report, our water is derived from 3 drilled wells. The source water assessment has rated these wells as having an elevated susceptibility. No significant sources of contamination were identified. The wells draw water from an unconfined aquifer and overlying soils are not known to provide adequate protection from potential contamination. The health department will use this information to direct future source water protection activities. These may include water quality monitoring, resource management, planning, and education programs. A copy of the assessment, including a map of the assessment area, can be obtained by contacting us as noted below.Are there contaminants in our drinking water? As the State regulations require, we routinely test your drinking water for numerous contaminants. These contaminants include: total coliform, turbidity, inorganic compounds, nitrate, nitrite, lead and copper, volatile organic compounds, total trihalomethanes, haloacetic acids, radiological and synthetic organic compounds. The table presented below depicts which compounds were detected in your drinking water. The State allows us to test for some contaminants less than once per year because the concentrations of these contaminants do not change frequently. Some of our data, though representative, are more than one year old.It should be noted that all drinking water, including bottled drinking water, may be reasonably expected to contain at least small amounts of some contaminants. The presence of contaminants does not necessarily indicate that water poses a health risk. More information about contaminants and potential health effects can be obtained by calling the EPA's Safe Drinking Water Hotline (800-426-4791) or the New York State Department Health at (518) 891-1800.Table of Detected Contaminants Contaminant ViolationYes/No Date of Sample Level Detected UnitMeasurement MCLG Regulatory Limit(MCL, TT or AL) Likely Source of Contamination Inorganic ContaminantsBarium no 2016 0.013 mg/1 2 2(MCL)Discharge of drilling wastes; Discharge from metal refineries; Erosion of natural deposits. Copper no 2016 0.12'ND-0.22 mg/L 1.31.3 (AL) Corrosion of household plumbing systems. Lead no 2016 0.0021ND-0.0042 mg/L 0 .015 (AL) Corrosion of household plumbing systems. Nitrate no 2017 0.369 mg/L 10 10 (MCL) Runoff from fertilizer use; Leaching from septic tanks, sewage; erosion of natural deposits Disinfection Byproducts TotalTrihalomethanes (TTHMs) no 2017 3.4ug/l na 80(MCL)By-product of drinking water chlorination needed to kill harmful organisms. TTHMs are formed when source water contains large amounts of organic matter. Total Haloacetic Acids (HAA..5s) no 2017 0 ug/1 na 60(MCL)By-products of drinking water chlorination needed to kill harmful organisms.Radioactive Contaminants Radium 228&226 no 2017 0 _pCi/L 0 5 (MCL) Erosion of natural deposits Gross Alpha no 2017 0 pCi/L 0 15 (MCL) Erosion of natural deposits.Notes:1 -The level presented represents the 90th percentile of the 10 sites tested. A percentile is a value on a scale of 100 that indicates the percent of a distribution that is equal to or below it. The 90th percentile is equal to or greater than 90% of the lead or copper values detected at your water system. In this case, 10 samples were collected at your water system and the 90th percentile value was the second highest value. The action level for lead and copper was not exceeded at any of the 10 sites tested.2 -This level represents the range of results for the 10 sites tested.DefinitionsMaximum Contaminant Level (MCL): The highest level of a contaminant that is allowed in drinking water. MCLs are set as close to the MCLGs as feasible.Maximum Contaminant Level Goal (MCLG): The level of a contaminant in drinking water below which there is no known or expected risk to health. MCLGs allow for a margin of safety.Maximum Residual Disinfectant Level (MRDL): The highest level of a disinfectant allowed in drinking water. There is convincing evidence that addition of a disinfectant is necessary for control of microbial contaminants.Maximum Residual Disinfectant Level Goal (MRDLG): The level of a drinking water disinfectant below which there is no known or expected risk to health. MRDLGs do not reflect the benefits of the use of disinfectants to control microbial contamination.Action Level (AL): The concentration of a contaminant which, if exceeded, triggers treatment or other requirements which a water system must follow.Non-Detects (ND): Laboratory analysis indicates that the constituent is not present.Milligrams per liter (mg,/1): Corresponds to one part of liquid in one million parts of liquid (parts per million - ppm).Micrograms per liter (ug/1): Corresponds to one part of liquid in one billion parts of liquid (parts per billion - ppb).Picocuries per liter (pCi/L): A measure of the radioactivity in water.WHAT DOES THIS INFORMATION MEAN?As you can see by the table, our system had no water quality violations. We have learned through our testing that some contaminants have been detected; however, these contaminants were detected below the level allowed by the State. Even though the lead concentrations in our system are well below the Action Levels, we are required to provide the following information on lead:If present, elevated levels of lead can cause serious health problems, especially for pregnant women, infants, and young children. It is possible that lead levels at your home may be higher than at other homes in the community as a result of materials used in your home's plumbing. Crown Point Water District is responsible for providing high quality drinking water, but cannot control the variety of materials used in plumbing components. When your water has been sitting for several hours, you can minimize the potential for lead exposure by flushing your tap for 30 seconds to 2 minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. If you are concerned about lead in your water, you may wish to have your water tested. Information on lead in drinking water, testing methods, and steps you can take to minimize exposure is available from the Safe Drinking Water Hotline (1-800-426-4791) or at http://www.epa.gov/safewater/lead.Is our water system meeting other rules that govern operations?Last year our system was in compliance with applicable State drinking water operating, monitoring and reporting requirements. Do I NEED TO TAKE SPECIAL PRECAUTIONS?Although our drinking water met or exceeded state and federal regulations, some people may be more vulnerable to disease causing microorganisms or pathogens in drinking water than the general population. Immuno-compromised persons such as persons with cancer undergoing chemotherapy, persons who have undergone organ transplants, people with HIV/AIDS or other immune system disorders, some elderly, and infants can be particularly at risk from infections. These people should seek advice from their health care provider about their drinking water. EPA/CDC guidelines on appropriate means to lessen the risk of infection by Cryptosporidium, Giardia and other microbial pathogens are available from the Safe Drinking Water Hotline (800-426-4791).WHY SAVE WATER AND HOW TO AVOID WASTING IT?Although our system has an adequate amount of water to meet present and future demands, there are a number of reasons why it is important to conserve water: Saving water saves energy and some of the costs associated with both of these necessities of life;Saving water reduces the cost of energy required to pump water and the need to construct costly new wells, pumping systems and water towers; andSaving water lessens the strain on the water system during a dry spell or drought, helping to avoid severe water use restrictions so that essential firefighting needs are met.You can play a role in conserving water by becoming conscious of the amount of water your household is using, and by looking for ways to use less whenever you can. It is not hard to conserve water. Conservation tips include:Automatic dishwashers use 15 gallons for every cycle, regardless of how many dishes are loaded. So get a run for your money and load it to capacity.Turn off the tap when brushing your teeth.Check every faucet in your home for leaks. Just a slow drip can waste 15 to 20 gallons a day. Fix it up and you can save almost 6,000 gallons per year.Check your toilets for leaks by putting a few drops of food coloring in the tank, watch for a few minutes to see if the color shows up in the bowl. It is not uncommon to lose up to 100 gallons a day from one of these otherwise invisible toilet leaks. Fix it and you save more than 30,000 gallons a year.CLOSINGThank you for allowing us to continue to provide your family with quality drinking water this year. In order to maintain a safe and dependable water supply we sometimes need to make improvements that will benefit all of our customers. The costs of these improvements may be reflected in the rate structure. Rate adjustments may be necessary in order to address these improvements. We ask that all our customers help us protect our water sources, which are the heart of our community. Please call our office if you have questions.TT-05/26/2018-1TC-186082|TOWN OF TICONDEROGA, NEW YORKNOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGPLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a public hearing will be held by the Town Board of the Town of Ticonderoga on June 14, 2018 at 6:00pm at the Offices of the Town of Ticonderoga, 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York, to discuss a proposed extension to Sewer District Number 5 in the Town of Ticonderoga.By order of the Town Board of the Town of Ticonderoga, New York, dated May 10, 2018.Tonya ThompsonTown ClerkTT-05/26/2018-1TC-186108|