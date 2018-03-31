NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING AND BUDGET VOTE NOTICE is hereby given that a public hearing of the qualified voters of the Warrensburg Central School District, Warren County, New York, will be held in the Jr./Sr. High School Library located at 103 Schroon River Road, Warrensburg, New York, on May 7, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. (E.D.S.T.) for the presentation of the budget. NOTICE is also given that a copy of the statement of expenditures for the ensuing year for school purposes (2018-2019) may be obtained by any resident in the District between May 1, 2018, and May 15, 2018, except Saturday, Sunday or holidays, at the Warrensburg Central School Business Office between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. (E.D.S.T.).NOTICE is also given that Petitions for nominating candidates for the office of Member of the Board of Education must be filed in the District Clerks office no later than April 16, 2018 by 5:00 p.m. Blank petitions are available at the Office of the District Clerk between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday except for holidays and on the district website: www.wcsd.org. Each petition must be signed by at least 25 qualified voters of the District, must state the residence of the candidate, and residence of each signer. FURTHER NOTICE is hereby given that the Annual Meeting of the qualified voters of the Warrensburg Central School District will be held at the Warrensburg Jr./Sr. High School Building (lobby area outside the gymnasium) located at 103 Schroon River Road, Warrensburg, New York, on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. (E.D.S.T.) during which time the polls will be opened to vote by voting machine or ballot upon the following items:To Adopt the Annual Budget:*To adopt the annual budget of the School District for the fiscal year of 2018-2019 and to authorize the requisite portion thereof to be raised by taxation on the taxable property of the District.*RESOLVED that the Warrensburg Central School District Board of Education is hereby authorized to (a) establish an Equipment and Bus/Vehicles Reserve Fund pursuant to 3651 (1) of the New York Education Law in an amount not to exceed $2,500,000, with a probable term of ten (10) years, to be used to pay the cost of the acquisition of equipment, including but not limited to technology, operation and maintenance equipment, and school buses and vehicles, (b) transfer $500,000 from currently available fund balance to such Equipment and Bus/Vehicles Reserve Fund, and (c) subsequently appropriate from time to time available fund balance and/or other legally available funds of the school district to such Equipment and Bus/Vehicles Reserve Fund upon voter approval.*Shall the Board of Education be authorized to Lease one (1) 35-Passenger Wheelchair bus and one (1) 66-Passenger bus for a (5) five year term at an annual cost not to exceed $38,000.*Board of Education Officer at-large (2) Vacancies:*Term of office: July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2022. *Term of office: July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2022.Voting machines will be utilized. NOTICE is also given that absentee ballots may be applied for at the office of the District Clerk. Applications for absentee ballots must be received by the District Clerk at least seven days prior to the vote if the ballot is to be mailed to the voter, or on or prior to May 15, 2018, if the ballot is to be delivered personally to the voter. Absentee ballots must be received by the District Clerk not later than 5:00 p.m. on May 15, 2018. A list of all persons to whom absentee ballots shall have been issued will be available in the office of the District Clerk on each of the five (5) days prior to the day of the election, except Saturday and Sunday, and such list will also be posted at the polling place. Any qualified voter present in the polling place may object to the voting of the ballot upon appropriate grounds for making his/her challenge and the reasons therefore known to the Inspector of Election before the close of the polls. AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the qualified voters of the School District shall be entitled to vote at said annual vote and election. A qualified voter is one who is (1) a citizen of the United States of America, (2) eighteen years of age or older, and (3) a resident within the School District for a period of thirty (30) days next preceding the annual vote and election. The School District may require all persons offering to vote at the budget vote and election to provide one form of proof of residency pursuant to Education Law 2018-c. Such form may include a drivers license, a non-driver identification card, a utility bill, or a voter registration card. Upon offer of proof of residency, the School District may also require all persons offering to vote to provide their signature, printed name and address. By order of the School District Clerk.Cynthia Turcotte, District Clerk