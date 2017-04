PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Annual meeting of the Ironville Cemetery Association, Inc., will be held on Tuesday, May 09, 2017 at 7PM at the home of Marlene Gadway. All business which may come before the session will be transacted. All lot owners, officers, and interested persons are requested to be present.Marlene I. GadwaySecretary - TreasurerTT-04/29-05/06/2017-2TC-150191|