WESTPORT CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT Town of Westport, County of Essex, New YorkNotice of Annual Meeting, Election and Budget Vote Public Budget Hearing Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. Annual Meeting, Election & Budget Vote Tuesday, May 15, 2018 12:00 noon 8:00 p.m.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a public hearing of the qualified voters of the Westport Central School District, Essex County, Westport, New York, will be held in the Westport Central School Library in said District on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. prevailing time, for the presentation of the budget. The budget will be available for review beginning on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at the Westport Central School District Office during business hours.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the annual meeting of the qualified voters of the Westport Central School District of the Town of Westport, Essex County, New York, will be held in the lobby outside the Bulles Auditorium at the Westport Central School building in said District on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 between the hoursof 12:00 noon and 8:00 p.m. prevailing time, (or until all who are in attendance at the time have voted), at which time the polls will be open to vote, by ballot, upon the following items: 1. To adopt the annual budget of the School District for the fiscal year 2018-2019 and to authorize the requisite portion thereof to be raised by taxationon the taxable property of the District. 2. To elect one member of the Board for a five (5) year term commencing July 1, 2018 and expiring on June 30, 2023 to succeed Jim Carroll whose term expires on June 30, 2018. And, 3.To authorize the purchase of one (1) plow truck and one (1) mower and the expenditure of a gross sum not to exceed forty-nine thousand dollars ($49,000) and the use of the sum of forty-nine thousand dollars ($49,000) from the Transportation and Maintenance Equipment Reserve Fund to pay for the truck and mower in full.AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a copy of the statement of the amount of money which will be required to fund the School Districts budget for 2018-2019, exclusive of public monies, and all other required documentation may be obtained by any resident of the District during business hours, beginning Tuesday,May 1, 2018 at the Westport Central School District Office.AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that petitions nominating candidates for the office of member of the Board of Education shall be filed with the Clerk of said School District at her office in the Westport Central School, not later than Monday, April 16, 2018, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Each petition shall be directedto the Clerk of the District and shall be signed by at least twenty-five (25) voters of the District and shall state the residence of each signer.AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the qualified voters of the School District shall be entitled to vote at said annual vote and election. A qualified voter is one who is (1) a citizen of the United States of America, (2) eighteen years of age or older, and (3) a resident within the School District for a period of thirty (30) days next preceding the annual vote and election. The School District may require all persons offering to vote at the budget vote and election to provide one form of proof of residency pursuant to Education Law 8018-c. Such form may include a drivers license, a non-driver identification card, a utility bill, or a voter registrationcard. Upon offer of proof of residency, the School District may also require all persons offering to vote to providetheir signature, printed name and address.AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that qualified voters may apply for absentee ballots at theDistrict Clerks office and that a list of persons to whom absentee ballots have been issued will be available forinspection in the District Clerks office during each of the five days prior to the day of the election, during regularbusiness hours, except Saturday and Sunday.School District: Westport CentralTown of Westport, County of Essex, New YorkDistrict Clerk: Jana AtwellDated: March 8, 2018VN-03/31, 4/14, 4/28, 5/12/2018-4TC-179779|