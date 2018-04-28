WADHAMS RIVERSIDE CEMETERY. Annual meeting of the Wadhams Riverside Cemetery will meet on Monday May 7 at 7 pm in the Wadhams Church Hall. All members are encouraged to attend. VN-04/28-05/05/2018-2TC-183275|
