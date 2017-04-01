ANNUAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Public Hearing (takes the place of the Annual Meeting) of the Keene Central School District, Essex County, New York will be held for the inhabitants qualified to vote at such meeting in said district at the school in Keene Valley on Monday, May 8, 2017 at 6:30 PM for the purpose of presenting a budget for the school year 2017 - 2018. Voting for said budget, and two(2) school board members, will be held on Tuesday, May 16,2017 between the hours of 12 noon and 8:00 PM.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that copies of the proposed budget including an estimate of the amount of money which will be required for school purposes, exclusive of public monies, may be obtained during the seven(7) days immediately preceding the Annual Meeting/Vote except Saturdays, Sundays, or Holidays, at the Keene Central School from 9AM to 3PM.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that applications for absentee ballots can be obtained and must be submitted to the Clerk of the District, Cynthia Summo, no later than May 1, 2016 if ballot is to be mailed OR no later than May 8, 2016 if ballot is to be acquired in person. The Clerk may accept absentee ballots until 5 PM only, May 16,2017.

NOTICE IS ALSO GIVEN, that the petitions nominating the candidates for the office of the Board of Education must be filed with the Clerk of the District not later than April 17, 2017. Petition forms are available at the office of the Superintendent. The following vacancies are to be filled on the Board of Education:

EXPIRED TERM - incumbent, Sheryl Quinn - term 3 years expires on 6/30/20.

VACANT SEAT - term 46 days + 3 years expires on 6/30/20. The candidate receiving the highest number of votes will fill the expired three-year term plus 46 days of the term now held by Thomas McCabe through June 30, 2020. The petitions must be directed to the Clerk of the District, Cynthia Summo, must be signed by at least twenty-five (25) qualified voters of the district, and must state the name and residence of the candidate.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION

Cynthia Summo, Clerk of the District

Dated: March 17, 2016

VN-04/01/2017-1TC-146959|