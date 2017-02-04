Apple Grove Apartments LLC. Filed with SSNY on 12/14/16. Office: Clinton County. SSNY designated as agent for process and shall mail to: PO Box 1635 Plattsburgh NY 12901. Purpose: any lawful.
NC-02/04-03/11/2017-6TC-142770|
