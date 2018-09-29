NOTICE OF FORMATION OF LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANYUnder Section 203 of the Limited Liability Company Law Name: Archambault Properties, LLC, Articles of Organization filed with the Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) on September 17, 2018. Office location: Warren County. SSNY is designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail a copy of process to: c/o Robert Archambault, 7 Carlton Drive, Queensbury, New York 12804. Purpose: Any lawful act or activities.NE-09/29-11/03/2018-6TC-197369|