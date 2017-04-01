NOTICE CONCERNING THE EXAMINATION OF ASSESSMENT INVENTORY AND VALUATION DATA

(PURSUANT TO SECTION 501 OF THE REAL PROPERTY TAX LAW)

Notice is hereby given that assessment inventory and valuation data is available for examination and review. This data is the information, which will be used to establish the assessment of each parcel which, will appear on the Tentative Assessement Roll of Town of Stony Creek which will be filed on or before May 1, 2017. The information may be reviewed, by appointment, in the Assessor's Office at Town Hall 52 Hadley RD, Stoney Creek, NY 12878 on April 12, 2017 between the hours of 9am and 4pm.

An appointment to review the assessement information may be made by telephoning the Assessor at 518-696-2332 (Home) 518-696-3575 ext. 305 (Office)

Dated 1st. Day of April, 2017

Peter LaGrasse

Assessor (Chairman)

Zachery Thomas

John Durham

NE/AJ-04/01-04/08/2017-2TC-147533|