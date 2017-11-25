Barnhouse Properties, LLC. Filed with SSNY on 11/7/17. Office: Clinton County. SSNY designated as agent for process & shall mail to: 10 Miller St #1635 Plattsburg NY 12901. Purpose: any lawfulNC-11/25-12/302017-6TC-169505|
