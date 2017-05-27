ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS FOR FEDERAL FOOD SERVICE PROGRAMS The Warrensburg Central School District, 103 Schroon River Road, Warrensburg, New York invites sealed bids for providing the services to operate the Breakfast and Lunch Child Nutrition Program for the Warrensburg Central School District.Bids will be received at the Office of the Business Administrator, Warrensburg Central School District, 103 Schroon River Road, Warrensburg, New York 12885 until 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 12, 2017 at which time all bids will be opened and read aloud. Specifications may be obtained at the District Business Office, above mentioned. The Warrensburg Central School Board reserves the right to reject all bids and the right to waive any informality in bids. There will be a pre-bid vendor conference and tour of the food service facilities held on Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. commencing in the Business Office.By: Cynthia TurcotteBusiness AdministratorNE/AJ-05/27/2017-1TC-152629|