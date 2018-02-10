THE CROWN POINT FIRE DISTRICT is now accepting bids for Testing of Fire Hose: Approximately 12,000 feet of Fire Hose tobe unloaded, tested and reloaded. For more information about this project and to set up a time to go over any questions please contact Fire Chief Joseph Norton at (518) 586-2928. Sealed bids for this project must be received by Wednesday, March 14, 2018 and clearly marked Hose Testing Bid on the outside of the envelope. Proof of insurance will be required. Crown Point Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners reserve the right to reject any or all bids. Sealed bids can be mailed to: Crown Point Fire District, PO Box 194, Crown Point, NY 12928. Sealed bids will be opened at the beginning of the Board of Fire Commissioners monthly meeting on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 commencing at 7:00 pm.TT-02/10/2018-1TC-175928|