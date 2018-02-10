THE CROWN POINT FIRE DISTRICT is accepting sealed bids for the following services for the 2018 Year: Monthly cleaning of the Fire Hall, Fuel Oil for Station 1 and Station 2, Snowplowing for Station 1. Lawn mowing for Station 1 and Station 2. Contact Cindy Bodette (518) 597-3160 for more info. Sealed bids should be clearly markedService Bid and mailed to: Crown Point Fire District, PO Box 194, Crown Point, NY 12928 and must be received by March 14, 2018. The Crown Point Board of Commissioners reserve the right to reject any or all bids. They will be opened at the Monthly Board of Commissioners Meeting at 7:00 pm March 14, 2018.TT-02/10/2018-1TC-175930|