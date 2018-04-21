THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS AT THE WILLSBORO FISH & GAME CLUB invite all interested members and contractors to submit bids for: (1) the installation of the new buried 15 KW Primary service (approximately 1700 feet) to the clubhouse OR (2) the installation of overhead power lines with buried service from the last pole to the building. Either connection shoud follow the existing right of way. All connections provided to the existing club house 200A service panel must be made as per NYS Electric & Gas specifications, utilize approved materials, meet the requirements of National Electric code and pass underwriters inspection. The removal of the existing power pole line should be included in either bid.Interested parties may contact the John Oliver 518-963-4421, Jim Hotaling 518-963-7430 or Al Dybas 518-963-8395 to arrange for an onsite visit and acquire a spec sheet for review. Written bids for this project should be submitted by May 15th, 2018.The anticipated completion of this project would be JUNE 2108 prior to the clubs rental season.The successful bidder will be notified and must provide proof of insurance prior to the start of construction.VN-04/21-4/28/2018-2TC-182555|