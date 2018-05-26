LEGAL NOTICE OF BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Please take notice that the Board of Commissioners of the Mineville-Witherbee Fire District #2 is accepting bids for propane, burner service and 24 hour emergency burner service for the fiscal year July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019. We do have ownership of our tank.All Bids received will be publicly opened and read at the Regular Meeting on June 4, 2018 at 6:30pm. The right is reserved to wave any information or to reject any and all Bids at the discretion of the Mineville-Witherbee Fire Commissioners District #2.Sharon M. OConnor, Chairperson Board of Fire Commissioners Mineville-Witherbee Fire Department PO Box 399Mineville, NY 12956 TT-05/26/2018-1TC-186132|