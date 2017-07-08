NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Board of Supervisors of the County of Warren, New York, is considering the approval of an amendment to the ground lease agreements for Hangar #5 and Hangar #6 located at the Warren County (Floyd Bennett Memorial) Airport between Warren County and Schermerhorn Aviation, LLC to construct parking areas and to build and maintain stormwater drainage areas on leased property.NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the Warren County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on July 21, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the Supervisors' Rooms in the Warren County Municipal Center, Route 9, Queensbury, New York, at which time and place all persons interested in the matter of such proposed amendment to the ground lease agreements for Hangar #5 and Hangar #6 between Warren County and Schermerhorn Aviation, LLC will be heard concerning the same. A copy of said proposed lease amendments are available for inspection during regular business hours by contacting the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at the above-stated address and may be viewed on the Warren County website at www.warrencountyny.gov.By Order of the Board of Supervisors.Dated: June 29, 2017 NE/AJ-07/08/2017-1TC-157152|