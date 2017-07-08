NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Board of Supervisors of the County of Warren, New York, is considering the adoption of a tentative operating budget for Adirondack Community College for the fiscal year 2017- 2018.NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that, pursuant to a resolution adopted by the Board of Supervisors on June 14, 2017, a public hearing will be held by the Board of Supervisors at the Supervisors' Rooms in the Warren County Municipal Center, 1340 State Route 9, Queensbury, New York, on July 21, 2017, at 10:00 a.m., at which time and place all persons interested in the matter of such proposed budget will be heard concerning the same. A copy of the Tentative Operating Budget for Adirondack Community College for fiscal 2017-2018 is available for inspection during regular business hours by contacting the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at the above-stated address and may be viewed on the Warren County website at www.warrencountyny.govBy Order of the Board of Supervisors. Dated: June 14, 2017AMANDA ALLEN, CLERKWarren County Board of Supervisors NE/AJ-07/08/2017-1TC-155942|