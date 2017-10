BUDGET WORKSHOP'S The Town of Moriah Town Board will hold Budget Workshop's, on the 2018 Budget and to consider any other pertinent business to come before the board, on Thursday, October 19, 2017 at 6:00pm and Thursday, October 26, 2017 at 6:00pm at the Town Hall, 38 Park Place, Port Henry, NY. The public is welcome to attend.TT-10/14/2017-1TC-165674|