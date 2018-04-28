NOTICE OF QUALIFICATION OF Bull Run Solar LLC. Authority filed with NY Secy of State (SSNY) on 4/11/18. Office location: Clinton County. LLC formed in Delaware (DE) on 4/2/18. SSNY is designated as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail process to: 111 8th Ave, Fl. 13, NY, NY 10011. DE address of LLC: 1209 Orange St, Wilmington, DE 19801. Cert. of Formation filed with DE Secy of State, 401 Federal St, Ste 4, Dover, DE 19901. Purpose: any lawful activity.NC-04/28-06/02/2018-6TC-183368|