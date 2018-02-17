Callan Properties and Management LLC. Filed with SSNY on 11/30/17. Office: Clinton County. SSNY designated as agent for process & shall mail to: 934 Sweet Hollow Rd Sheldon VT 05473. Purpose: any lawful.NC-02/17-03/24/2018-6TC-176506|
Callan Properties and Management LLC. Filed with SSNY on 11/30/17. Office: Clinton County. SSNY designated as agent for process & shall mail to: 934 Sweet Hollow Rd Sheldon VT 05473. Purpose: any lawful.NC-02/17-03/24/2018-6TC-176506|
©2018 Sun Community News & Printing, Published by Denton Publications Inc. All rights reserved.