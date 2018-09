NOTICE OF FORMATION OF Carpenter & Associates Insuring Agency LLC Articles of Organization filed with the Secretary of State of New York SSNY On June 6, 2018 Office Location: Warren SSNY designated as agent of LLC upon whom Process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail process to: LEGALINC CORPORATE SERVICES INC. 1967 Wehrle Drive Ste 1 #086 Buffalo, NY 14221Purpose: any lawful activityNE-09/29-11/03/2018-6TC-197337|