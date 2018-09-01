PUBLICATION OF ORGANIZATION OF LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY CASTLE POWER SOLUTIONS,LLC Notice of formation of the Above Limited Liability Company (LLC). Articles of Organization filed with the Secretary of State of NY (SSNY) on 12/31/2004. Office Location: County of Warren. SSNY has been desingated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be serviced. SSNY shall mail a copy of any such process against it may be serviced. SSNY shall mail a copy of any such process served to: The LLC, 22 Hudson Falls Rd., Suite 11, S. Glens Falls, NY 12803. Purpose: Any lawful act. (24-29)NE-9/1-10/6/18-194492|