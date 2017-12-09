NOTICE OF FORMATION OF LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY (LLC). Name: Catena Imports LLC. Articles of Organization filed with Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) on 11/28/2017. Office Location: 7 Farmington Place, Queensbury, Warren County, NY 12804. SSNY designated as agent of LLC upon whom process may be served. SSNY shall mail a copy of process to the LLC. Term: Perpetual. Purpose: To engage in any lawful business purpose in which an LLC may engage under the laws of the State of New York.Law Offices of William J. Nealon, III, 591 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY (518) 798-1727.NE-12/09-01/13/2018-6TC-170498|