TOWN OF MORIAH NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CDBG PUBLIC INFRASTRUCTURE GRANT PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Town Board of the Town of Moriah, Essex County, New York will meet at the Town of Moriah Court House, Essex County, New York located at 42 Park Place, Port Henry, New York 12974, on the 14th day of June, 2018 at 5:45pm.BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the purpose of this hearing is for public comments on the Town of Moriahs Sewer and Water Community Development needs and to discuss the submission of one or more Community Development Block Grants administered by the New York State Office of Community Renewal.Dated: 5/29/18 Rose M. French, Town ClerkTown of Moriah38 Park Place, Suite 2Port Henry, NY 12974Telephone No. (518) 546-3341TT-06/09/2018-1TC-186916|