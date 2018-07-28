NOTICE OF FORMATION OF LLC. Articles of Organization for CEHOWSKI LITTLE & CO., LLC were filed with the Secretary of State of New York on July 18, 2018. Office Located in Essex County. The Secretary of State has been designated as agent upon which process may be served and a copy shall be mailed by the Secretary of State to the LLC at 368 Baldwin Road, Ticonderoga, NY 12883. Purpose: for any lawful activity for which limited liability companies may be formed under the law. Under Section 203 of the Limited Liability Company Law.TT-07/28-09/01/2018-6TC-191649|