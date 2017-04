Champlain Toxicology Lab LLC (LLC) filed Arts. of Org. with Secy. of State of NY (SSNY) on July12, 2016. Office Location: Clinton County. SSNY designated agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail process to 294 Tom Miller Road, Plattsburgh, New York 12901. Purpose: any lawful activity.NC-04/29-06/03/2017-6TC-150398 |