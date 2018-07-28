Chilson Volunteer Fire Department i

CALL FOR BIDS Chilson Volunteer Fire Department is accepting bids for construction of a water line that will extend from its Chilson Community House across the street to the firehouse building at 60 Putts Pond Road in Ticonderoga, a distance of approximately 200 feet. Because the project will involve road opening, work to be done must comply with all applicable New York State, Essex County and Town of Ticonderoga laws, regulations and ordinances governing work on public highways. Bidders must be fully insured. All appropriate permits have been secured. For more information on the projected scope of work contact Richard Quigley at (518) 570-8119. Formal bids must be submitted to James Davis, Chairman, Chilson Volunteer Fire Department, 60 Putts Pond Road, Ticonderoga, NY 12883.TT-07/28/2018-1TC-191439|