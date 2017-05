TOWN OF NORTH HUDSON CLEAN-UP DAYS The town of North Hudson will hold the annual Clean-up Days beginning on Monday, May 22, 2017.The following items WILL NOT BE PICKED UP: PAINT CANS CONTAINING LIQUID PAINT, TIRES, CONSTRUCTION OR DEMOLITION MATERIAL, BATTERIES, HOUSEHOLD GARBAGE OR PROPANE TANKS. Brush should be piled butt ends out and wood and metal separated.Sarah Vinsku, Town ClerkTown of North Hudson TT-05/13-05/20/2017-2TC-151633|