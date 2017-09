THE CLINTON COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS ANNOUNCES THAT THE PRIMARY ELECTION WILL BE HELD IN CLINTON COUNTY ON TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 12TH, 2017 BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 12 P.M. AND 9 P.M. THE POSITIONS TO BE VOTED ON ARE THE FOLLOWING:THE CONSERVATIVE PARTY:1. TOWN SUPERVISOR - BEEKMANTOWN2. TOWN SUPERVISOR - PERU3. TOWN COUNCILPERSON - PERU4. TOWN COUNCILPERSON SARANAC

THE WORKING FAMILIES PARTY:1. TOWN SUPERVISOR- PERU2. TOWN COUNCILPERSON PERU

THE INDEPENDENCE PARTY:1. TOWN SUPERVISOR BEEKMANTOWN2. TOWN COUNCILPERSON PERU3. TOWN COUNCILPERSON SARANACMary R. Dyer, Democratic CommissionerGregory B. Campbell, Republican CommissionerPOLLING SITES FOR THE SEPTEMBER 12TH PRIMARY ELECTIONThe following polling sites will be open in Clinton County from 12 P.M. to 9 P.M.TOWN/CITY DISTRICTS LOCATIONBEEKMANTOWN 1, 2, 3 & 4 Beekmantown Fire Station, 6973 Rt. 22, West ChazyPERU 1, 2, 3 & 4 St. Augustine's Parish Center, 3030 Main St., PeruSARANAC 1 Saranac Fire Station, 3277 State Rt. 3, Saranac2 Redford Fire Station, 101 Clinton St., Redford3 Dannemora Village Offices, 40 Emmons St., DannemoraNC/BG-09/09/2017-1TC-162246|