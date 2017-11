THE CLINTON COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS ANNOUNCES THAT THE GENERAL ELECTION WILL BE HELD IN CLINTON COUNTY ON TUESDAY NOVEMBER 7TH, 2017 BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 6 A.M. AND 9 P.M.THE POSITIONS TO BE VOTED ON ARE THE FOLLOWING:1. COUNTY TREASURER - COUNTY WIDE (VOTE FOR ONE)2. DISTRICT ATTORNEY - COUNTY WIDE (VOTE FOR ONE)3. COUNTY LEGISLATOR - AREA 2 (VOTE FOR ONE)4. COUNTY LEGISLATOR - AREA 4 (VOTE FOR ONE)5. COUNTY LEGISLATOR - AREA 6 (VOTE FOR ONE)6. COUNTY LEGISLATOR - AREA 8 (VOTE FOR ONE)7. COUNTY LEGISLATOR - AREA 10 (VOTE FOR ONE)8. TOWN COUNCILPERSON - ALTONA (VOTE FOR TWO)9. TOWN JUSTICE ALTONA (VOTE FOR ONE)10. TOWN COUNCILPERSON - AUSABLE (VOTE FOR TWO)11. TOWN SUPERVISOR BEEKMANTOWN (VOTE FOR ONE)12. TOWN SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYS BEEKMANTOWN (VOTE FOR ONE)13. TOWN COUNCILPERSON - BEEKMANTOWN (VOTE FOR TWO)14. TOWN CLERK/ TAX COLLECTOR BEEKMANTOWN (VOTE FOR ONE)15. TOWN COUNCILPERSON BLACK BROOK (VOTE FOR TWO)16. TOWN JUSTICE BLACK BROOK (VOTE FOR ONE)17. TOWN SUPERVISOR CHAMPLAIN (VOTE FOR ONE)18. TOWN SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYS CHAMPLAIN (VOTE FOR ONE)19. TOWN COUNCILPERSON - CHAMPLAIN (VOTE FOR TWO)20. TOWN CLERK/ TAX COLLECTOR CHAMPLAIN (VOTE FOR ONE)21. TOWN SUPERVISOR CHAZY (VOTE FOR ONE)22. TOWN SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYS CHAZY (VOTE FOR ONE)23. TOWN COUNCILPERSON - CHAZY (VOTE FOR TWO)24. TOWN CLERK/ TAX COLLECTOR CHAZY (VOTE FOR ONE)25. TOWN SUPERVISOR CLINTON (VOTE FOR ONE)26. TOWN SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYS CLINTON (VOTE FOR ONE)27. TOWN COUNCILPERSON - CLINTON (VOTE FOR TWO)28. TOWN CLERK CLINTON (VOTE FOR ONE)29. TOWN TAX COLLECTOR CLINTON (VOTE FOR ONE)30. TOWN SUPERVISOR DANNEMORA (VOTE FOR ONE)31. TOWN SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYS DANNEMORA (VOTE FOR ONE)32. TOWN COUNCILPERSON - DANNEMORA (VOTE FOR TWO)33. TOWN JUSTICE DANNEMORA (VOTE FOR ONE)34. TOWN CLERK/ TAX COLLECTOR DANNEMORA (VOTE FOR ONE)35. TOWN SUPERVISOR ELLENBURG (VOTE FOR ONE)36. TOWN SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYS ELLENBURG (VOTE FOR ONE)37. TOWN COUNCILPERSON - ELLENBURG (VOTE FOR TWO)38. TOWN CLERK ELLENBURG (VOTE FOR ONE)39. TOWN TAX COLLECTOR ELLENBURG (VOTE FOR ONE)40. TOWN SUPERVISOR MOOERS (VOTE FOR ONE)41. TOWN SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYS MOOERS (VOTE FOR ONE)42. TOWN COUNCILPERSON - MOOERS (VOTE FOR TWO)43. TOWN JUSTICE MOOERS (VOTE FOR ONE)44. TOWN CLERK/ TAX COLLECTOR MOOERS (VOTE FOR ONE)45. TOWN SUPERVISOR PERU (VOTE FOR ONE)46. TOWN SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYS PERU (VOTE FOR ONE)47. TOWN COUNCILPERSON - PERU (VOTE FOR TWO)48. TOWN JUSTICE PERU (VOTE FOR ONE)49. TOWN CLERK/ TAX COLLECTOR PERU (VOTE FOR ONE)50. TOWN COUNCILPERSON - PLATTSBURGH (VOTE FOR TWO)51. TOWN JUSTICE PLATTSBURGH (VOTE FOR ONE)52. TOWN TAX COLLECTOR PLATTSBURGH (VOTE FOR ONE)53. TOWN SUPERVISOR SARANAC (VOTE FOR ONE)54. TOWN SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYS SARANAC (VOTE FOR ONE)55. TOWN COUNCILPERSON - SARANAC (VOTE FOR TWO)56. TOWN JUSTICE SARANAC (VOTE FOR ONE)57. TOWN CLERK SARANAC (VOTE FOR ONE)58. TOWN TAX COLLECTOR SARANAC (VOTE FOR ONE)59. TOWN SUPERVISOR SCHUYLER FALLS (VOTE FOR ONE)60. TOWN COUNCILPERSON SCHUYLER FALLS (VOTE FOR TWO)A COPY OF EACH AMENDMENT OR QUESTION MAY BE OBTAINED AT THE BOARD OF ELECTIONS BY ANYVOTER.NC-11/4/2017-1TC-167548|