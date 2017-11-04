CLINTON COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS

POLLING SITES FOR THE NOVEMBER 7TH GENERAL ELECTION The following polling sites will be open in Clinton County from 6 A.M. to 9 P.M.TOWN/CITY DISTRICTS LOCATIONALTONA 1 Altona Hall, 3124 Miner Farm Rd., AltonaAUSABLE 1 & 2 Keeseville Civic Center, 1790 Main St., KeesevilleBEEKMANTOWN 1 & 3 Point Au Roche Fire Station, 36 Lake Shore Rd., Beekmantown2 & 4 Beekmantown Fire Station, 6973 Rt. 22, West ChazyBLACK BROOK 1 Black Brook Town Hall, 18 N. Main St., AuSable Forks2 Black Brook Town Garage, 3385 Silver Lake Rd., SaranacCHAMPLAIN 1 & 2 Rouses Point Civic Center, 39 Lake St., Rouses Point3 Champlain Town Offices, 729 State Rt. 9, ChamplainCHAZY 1 Chazy Town Hall, 9631 State Rt. 9, Chazy2 West Chazy Town Hall, 62 Cemetery Rd., West ChazyCLINTON 1 Clinton Town Hall, 23 Smith St., ChurubuscoDANNEMORA 1 & 3 QWL Activity Center, 1156 State Rt. 374, Dannemora2 Lyon Mountain Fire Station, 9 Fire House Rd., Lyon MountainELLENBURG 1 Ellenburg Town Hall, 13 Brandy Brook Rd., Ellenburg CenterMOOERS 1 Mooers Gov't. Center/Fire Station, 2508 State Rt. 11, Mooers2 Hall at Cannon Corners, 669 Cannon Corners Rd., Mooers ForksPERU 1, 2, 3 & 4 St. Augustine's Parish Center, 3030 Main St., PeruPLATTSBURGH 1, 2, 5 & 7 Plattsburgh Town Hall, 151 Banker Rd., Plattsburgh3 South Plattsburgh Fire Dept., 4105 State Rt. 22, Plattsburgh4 Cadyville Rec. Ctr., 16 Cadyville Park Rd., Cadyville6 Cumberland Head Fire Station, 38 Firehouse Lane, PlattsburghSARANAC 1 Saranac Fire Station, 3277 State Rt. 3, Saranac2 Redford Fire Station, 101 Clinton St., Redford3 Dannemora Village Offices, 40 Emmons St., DannemoraSCHUYLER FALLS 1, 2 & 3 St. Alexander's Center, 1 Church St., MorrisonvilleCITY (WARD 1) 1, 2 & 3 Pine Harbour, 15 New Hampshire St., Plattsburgh(WARD 2) 1 & 2 OLVA School, 4919 South Catherine St., Plattsburgh(WARD 3) 1 & 2 Plattsburgh Field House, 167 Rugar St., Plattsburgh(WARD 4) 1 & 2 United Methodist Church, 127 Beekman St., Plattsburgh(WARD 5) 1 & 2 Clinton County Gov't. Ctr. 1st FL Lobby, 137 Margaret St., Plattsburgh(WARD 6) 1 & 2 Clinton County Gov't. Ctr. 1st FL Mtg. Rm., 137 Margaret St., PlattsburghNC-11/4/2017-1TC-167547|