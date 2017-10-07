STATE OF NEW YORK COUNTY COURT CLINTON COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF TAX LIENS BY PROCEEDING IN REM PURSUANT TO ARTICLE ELEVEN OF THE REAL PROPERTY TAX LAW BY CLINTON COUNTYCOMBINED NOTICE & PETITION OF FORECLOSURE PURSUANT TO RPTL SECTION 1123(2)(b)Index No. 2017-00001452Date Filed: October 6, 2016PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on the 6th day of October, 2017, the County Treasurer, hereinafter the "Enforcing Officer", of Clinton County, hereinafter the "Tax District", pursuant to law filed with the Clerk of Clinton County this Notice and Petition of Foreclosure, and hereby commenced the above-captioned proceeding, to enforce the payment of delinquent taxes or other lawful charges which have accumulated and become liens against certain parcels of real property. The parcels to which this proceeding applies are described in Schedule A attached hereto and made a part hereof. EFFECT OF FILING: All persons having or claiming to have an interest in the real property described in Schedule A hereto are hereby notified that the filing of this Notice and Petition constitutes the commencement by the Tax District of a proceeding in the court specified in the caption above to foreclose each of the tax liens held and owned by the Tax District in the parcels described in Schedule A hereto by a foreclosure proceeding in rem.NATURE OF PROCEEDING: This proceeding is brought against the real property only and is to foreclose the tax liens held and owned by the Tax District in the parcels described in Schedule A hereto. No personal judgment will be entered herein for such taxes or other legal charges or any part thereof. PERSONS AFFECTED: This Notice and Petition is directed to all persons owning or having or claiming to have an interest in the real property described herein. Such persons are hereby notified further that a duplicate of such Notice and Petition has been filed in the office of the Enforcing Officer of the Tax District and will remain open for public inspection up to and including the date specified below as the last day for redemption. RIGHT OF REDEMPTION: Any person having or claiming to have an interest in any such real property and the legal right thereto may on or before said date redeem the same by paying the amount of all such unpaid tax liens thereon, including all interest and penalties and other legal charges which are included in the lien against such real property, computed to and including the date of redemption. Such payments shall be made to Clinton County Treasurer, Clinton County Treasurer's Office, 137 Margaret Street, Suite 205, Plattsburgh, NY 12901. In the event that such taxes are paid by a person other than the record owner of such real property, the person so paying shall be entitled to have the tax liens affected thereby satisfied of record. ALL PAYMENTS MUST BE MADE IN THE FORM OF CASH, MONEY ORDER OR BANK CERTIFIED CHECK.LAST DAY FOR REDEMPTION: THE LAST DAY FOR REDEMPTION IS HEREBY FIXED AS THE 12TH DAY OF JANUARY, 2018 OR AS OTHERWISE FIXED BY COURT ORDER OR JUDGMENT. Swis, S-B-L, Owners Name, Acres, Front Feet Depth Feet, Amt Due ALTONA092000 73.-3-12.2AIELLO JOSEPHINE1.80 acres $380.75