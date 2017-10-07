STATE OF NEW YORK COUNTY COURT CLINTON COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF TAX LIENS BY PROCEEDING IN REM PURSUANT TO ARTICLE ELEVEN OF THE REAL PROPERTY TAX LAW BY CLINTON COUNTYCOMBINED NOTICE & PETITION OF FORECLOSURE PURSUANT TO RPTL SECTION 1123(2)(b)Index No. 2017-00001452Date Filed: October 6, 2016PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on the 6th day of October, 2017, the County Treasurer, hereinafter the "Enforcing Officer", of Clinton County, hereinafter the "Tax District", pursuant to law filed with the Clerk of Clinton County this Notice and Petition of Foreclosure, and hereby commenced the above-captioned proceeding, to enforce the payment of delinquent taxes or other lawful charges which have accumulated and become liens against certain parcels of real property. The parcels to which this proceeding applies are described in Schedule A attached hereto and made a part hereof. EFFECT OF FILING: All persons having or claiming to have an interest in the real property described in Schedule A hereto are hereby notified that the filing of this Notice and Petition constitutes the commencement by the Tax District of a proceeding in the court specified in the caption above to foreclose each of the tax liens held and owned by the Tax District in the parcels described in Schedule A hereto by a foreclosure proceeding in rem.NATURE OF PROCEEDING: This proceeding is brought against the real property only and is to foreclose the tax liens held and owned by the Tax District in the parcels described in Schedule A hereto. No personal judgment will be entered herein for such taxes or other legal charges or any part thereof. PERSONS AFFECTED: This Notice and Petition is directed to all persons owning or having or claiming to have an interest in the real property described herein. Such persons are hereby notified further that a duplicate of such Notice and Petition has been filed in the office of the Enforcing Officer of the Tax District and will remain open for public inspection up to and including the date specified below as the last day for redemption. RIGHT OF REDEMPTION: Any person having or claiming to have an interest in any such real property and the legal right thereto may on or before said date redeem the same by paying the amount of all such unpaid tax liens thereon, including all interest and penalties and other legal charges which are included in the lien against such real property, computed to and including the date of redemption. Such payments shall be made to Clinton County Treasurer, Clinton County Treasurer's Office, 137 Margaret Street, Suite 205, Plattsburgh, NY 12901. In the event that such taxes are paid by a person other than the record owner of such real property, the person so paying shall be entitled to have the tax liens affected thereby satisfied of record. ALL PAYMENTS MUST BE MADE IN THE FORM OF CASH, MONEY ORDER OR BANK CERTIFIED CHECK.LAST DAY FOR REDEMPTION: THE LAST DAY FOR REDEMPTION IS HEREBY FIXED AS THE 12TH DAY OF JANUARY, 2018 OR AS OTHERWISE FIXED BY COURT ORDER OR JUDGMENT. Swis, S-B-L, Owners Name, Acres, Front Feet Depth Feet, Amt Due ALTONA092000 73.-3-12.2AIELLO JOSEPHINE1.80 acres $380.75
092000 91.-1-15 BLOW GEORGE J 144.00x151.00 $953.23
092000 73.-1-10.171 BUSHEY NEAL R 1.20 acres $1,412.30
092000 148.-3-16.2 CHAPMAN ANNA 3.00 acres $964.22
092000 88.14-2-63 DRAGON ARCH INC 60.00x156.56 $295.84
092000 134.-2-28.1 DROWN STEPHEN L II 74.10 acres $884.77
092000 73.-1-45.32 GARRAND JASON 1.00 acre $734.12 092000 88.14-1-48 HONAN DANIEL 80.00x150.00 $750.55
092000 88.14-1-49 HONAN DANIEL 80.00x143.95 $556.07
092000 88.14-1-50 HONAN DANIEL 80.00x146.69 $306.79
092000 88.14-1-51 HONAN DANIEL 80.00x150.00 $306.79
092000 72.-1-35.5 JARVIS DANIEL 2.20 acres $1,639.15
092000 88.14-1-43 JOHNSON ARNOLD JR 74.80x117.81 $934.07
092000 89.-2-21 LAFOUNTAIN WILLIAM W 125.00x260.00 $1,544.94
092000 89.1-2-8 MATOTT STEVEN D 100.00x295.00 $1,667.01
092000 117.-1-18 MAY FRANCIS C JR 37.50 acres $443.60
092000 72.-1-19.12 MOORE JASON 1.60 acres $2,022.66
092000 150.-1-4.5 PERYER NEAL K 328.00x210.00 $637.75 092000 103.-1-5.1 RABIDEAU LIFE USE GILBERT 42.90 acres $1,254.56
092000 73.-3-10.2 RIVERA DELORES 2.40 acres $391.72
092000 148.-1-16.2SMART PETER A 50.00x600.00 $256.96
092000 148.-1-16.3 SMART PETER ANDREW 50.00x300.00 $242.10
092000 86.-2-11.6 TANZER MELISSA 4.30 acres $883.15
092000 89.-2-13 TUBBS RICHARD 31.60 acres $797.82
092000 119.-1-8 VILLENEUVE DAVID L 123.10 acres $1,164.18
092000 145.-2-2 VILLENEUVE DAVID L 118.00 acres $1,224.43
092000 88.-1-11.1 VILLENEUVE DAVID L 298.70 acres $2,117.43
092000 134.-1-17 VILLENEUVE DAVID LEE70.00 acres $813.55
092000 135.-2-29 WHITNEY PENNY N 12.60 acres $773.19
AUSABLE092200 303.-2-22 ALGER TIMOTHY 175.00x72.00 $1,752.67
092200 303.-1-14 BESAW RALPH R 1.20 acres $1,975.46
092200 304.-1-32.11 BLAISE STEFANIE LYNN5.40 acres $1,293.55
092200 294.-1-21 BRODI STEPHEN T 151.00x175.00 $4,077.47
092200 303.-1-17.1 CIPRIANO JAMES F 3.30 acres $2,890.18
092200 334.2-1-6 CLARK JAMES S 60.00x225.00 $1,948.91
092200 315.16-3-6 CLODGO BRIAN P 70.00x94.00 $3,272.87
092200 315.-4-1 COBB TRUDY J 200.00x155.00 $3,696.23
092200 316.13-5-1.2 DOYLE TANYA L 64.00x172.00 $404.87
092200 293.16-1-15 DUKEMAN WILLIAM 100.00x300.00 $591.22
092200 334.2-1-1 ELLIOTT DALE H 20.50 acres $907.50
092200 334.2-1-5 ELLIOTT DALE H 50.00x230.00 $2,339.28
092200 334.-2-10.1 FLORIO VITO 1.00 acre $1,460.93
092200 316.9-1-7.1 GOWAN BRUCE L 135.00x75.00 $310.80
092200 316.9-1-7.2 GOWAN BRUCE L 130.00x75.00 $310.80
092200 316.9-1-7.3 GOWAN BRUCE L 75.00x75.00 $1,297.00
092200 314.-2-17 HANSON ADAM 13.00 acres $711.45
092200 313.-3-1.4 JOY CHRIS A 8.50 acres $1,930.65
092200 305.-2-3 LAHART MILDRED B 1.50 acres $1,742.62
092200 293.-4-2.2 LAPLANTE RODNEY P 1.00 acre $1,257.21
092200 315.16-2-18 MACEY MICHAEL J 84.00x250.00 $3,943.07
092200 314.-2-5.1 MCDUFFE RICHARD 3.30 acres $224.65 092200 302.-1-23 MURPHY STEVEN E 37.00 acres $269.65
092200 302.-2-2 MURPHY STEVEN E 95.00 acres $780.13 092200 315.-1-18 NOLAN HAYDEN R 169.00 x 190.00 $1,880.90
092200 335.1-1-10 SHORT NANCY F 5.40 acres $641.81
092200 335.1-1-12 SHORT NANCY F 1.00 acre $530.38
092200 303.-2-27 SMITH JOHN J 140.00x291.00 $1,019.14
092200 325.-1-11 SMITH JOHN J 82.60 acres $3,336.15
092200 325.-1-12 SMITH JOHN J 21.10 acres $2,590.83
092200 334.-2-16 SNYDER KARL 226.00x205.00 $704.88
092200 316.13-6-12.2 STONE JAMES RODNEY 60.00x201.00 $1,287.61
092200 305.-1-2.9TAMMAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION 3.50 acres $4,220.71
092200 315.-1-19.3 WEST LYNN MARIE 4.01 acres $5,778.77
092200 303.-2-32 WHITNEY GARRY F 156.75x190.00 $561.76
092200 303.-2-31 WHITNEY GARY F 2.20 acres $1,535.46
BEEKMANTOWN092400 153.-1-15.1 BARCOMB KIM M 170.00x230.00$353.81
092400 150.-2-13.22 BERTHOLF VALERIE A 1.00 acre $592.65
092400 139.1-1-74.4 BIBEAU DUANE 112.24x237.84 $984.28
092400 181.-2-8.11 BIBEAU DUANE 200.00x175.00 $2,155.55
092400 139.1-1-74.5 BODETTE DEVON 119.48x219.00 $707.43
092400 179.-2-12.4 BOND GLENN E JR 150.00x200.00 $3,312.46
092400 164.-2-8.5 BORDEAU BRIAN 150.00x240.00 $888.55
092400 151.-1-6.42 BORDEAU DAVID 1.10 acres $437.45
092400 165.-2-17.2 BROMLEYS AUTO BODY FENDER SHOP 1.00 acre $3,171.89
092400 181.-2-31.2 CASKA RICHARD G 1.80 acres $4,038.63
092400 179.-3-14 DUPREY STEVEN M 150.00x200.00 $1,527.81
092400 179.-2-26.3 GILMAN JEFFREY S 20.00x288.62 $2,346.97
092400 139.4-1-1 GIROUX TRACEY 129.70x345.00 $6,689.62
092400 150.-2-21.11 HEALEY TONYA 142.26x167.74 $525.14
092400 179.-2-5.121 LAPLANT ALLEN C 19.34 acres $1,240.82
092400 179.-2-5.122 LAPLANT ALLEN C 1.37 acres $3,403.62
092400 165.-1-12 MANOR LORI 1.20 acres $2,782.45
092400 153.-1-28.16 MCLEAN KIRK A 175.00x47.66 $491.38
092400 180.-1-35 RACETTE JEFFREY 9.20 acres $4,696.61
092400 178.-2-10.52 RIVERS TERRY L SR 2.05 acres $1,706.72
092400 176.-2-9 ROBERTS CRAIG A SR 150.00x187.00 $3,664.33
092400 165.-1-3.42 SEYMOUR JOSEPH S 175.00x198.72 $1,587.35
092400 167.4-2-12 STANLEY ROBERTA C 25.00x230.00 $1,013.44
092400 165.4-4-14 STOTLER PATRICK 100.00x263.00 $1,635.84
092400 190.-1-14 TROMBLY DORIS BRADLEY 3.20 acres $437.43
092400 189.-2-13.1 WHITE CHESTER 38.00 acres $828.83
092400 189.-2-13.71 WHITE CHESTER 22.60 acres $1,207.40
BLACK BROOK092600 321.-1-2 BLAU KENNETH 39.10 acres $1,317.32
092600 307.-2-1 DOUGLAS CORPORATION OF 140.00 acres $27,446.38
092600 263.-2-10 DOYLE PAUL A JR 31.10 acres $1,237.57
092600 272.-1-10.2LIVINGSTON DUGALD M III 9.00 acres $1,370.28
092600 275.-1-24 MIKUS GLENN C 2.50 acres $3,002.32
092600 275.-1-26.2 MIKUS GLENN C 5.60 acres $496.74
092600 341.2-1-11 PATTNO JOHN F 32.00x81.00 $5,211.38
092600 262.-4-5.2 PICKERING BRENDA 100.00x150.00 $728.73
092600 320.-2-8.3 PROVOST KAREN 4.10 acres $308.82
092600 272.-1-20 SCHOOL HOUSE 110.00x110.00 $1,305.27
092600 274.-1-12.3 SERANO MARCI J 160.00x160.00 $887.26
092600 333.-2-4.71 SHIPMAN WANDA C 3.00 acres $542.20
092600 341.-1-33 SMITH JOHN 1.50 acres $3,496.23
092600 341.2-1-24 SMITH JOHN J 130.00x160.00 $1,792.17
092600 342.-1-15 SMITH JOHN J 250.00x125.00 $1,700.94
092600 339.-1-2.2 THRU THE WOODS LLC 12.63 acres $3,780.73
092600 284.-1-2 VANN LIFE USE GERTRUDE 479.00 acres $10,230.15
092600 312.-1-4 WETZEL DAVID M JR 32.00 acres $2,372.83
092600 310.-1-1 ZURLO PAUL J 158.30 acres $9,439.99
092600 310.-1-2 ZURLO PAUL J 175.00x148.50 $474.96
CHAMPLAIN092801 18.15-6-16 BUSKEY STEPHEN O 90.00x100.00 $1,026.76
092801 18.19-2-3 KAJA HOLDINGS 2 LLC 42.50x82.00 $2,188.13
092801 18.20-4-5 LABARGE CURTIS S 83.00x78.00 $1,740.01
092801 18.11-1-13.2 LECLAIRE BRUCE W 112.00x108.00 $2,726.24
092801 19.17-1-18 MACNERLAND STEPHEN 1.20 acres $3,269.50
092801 18.15-3-14 MESEC TIMOTHY 70.00x184.00 $1,187.18
092801 18.15-3-29 MESEC TIMOTHY W 132.00x55.00 $509.12
092801 18.20-6-5 PICARD ELMER 55.00x127.00 $1,832.11
092801 18.15-1-1 RICHARDS JEAN 75.00x92.00 $522.84
092801 19.17-1-13 ROCK LAURA 159.97x152.50 $653.58
092801 18.16-2-1 TOTAL ESTATE CORP 90.00x145.50 $1,415.34
092801 18.20-6-13 VASSAR REGINALD L 74.00x142.00 $1,405.81
092803 20.7-1-1 BOWMAN STEVEN 1.40 acres $24,181.90
092803 20.10-5-34 BRUNELLE RAYMOND J JR 150.00x60.00 $1,777.71
092803 20.19-2-21 DUBUQUE KENNETH JR 170.00x243.00 $3,311.66
092803 20.7-2-23.1 FAIRSEA LLC 2.60 acres $17,181.65
092803 20.7-2-23.2 FAIRSEA LLC 100.00x135.00 $1,342.28
092803 20.10-7-10HILL MARGARET M 120.00x58.00 $2,406.87
092803 20.10-6-8 MARTIN GINETTE 70.00x173.40 $8,440.36
092889 33.-2-6.131 BOND LINDA L 8.07 acres $905.52
092889 33.-2-6.12 BOND ROCKY GENE 1.78 acres $3,183.13
092889 33.-1-1.2 CASTINE PENNY M 140.00x165.00 $5,853.87
092889 34.-1-9 COULOMBE CHAD J 1.40 acres $949.48
092889 17.-1-23.21 COUPAL RONALD 1.30 acres $755.16
092889 33.-1-12 CRISPIGNIANO LLC 18.50 acres $12,869.50
092889 33.-1-8 DAME OUTDOOR ADVERTISING CORP 12.00 acres $1,999.72
092889 63.-1-43.3 DUPEE RANDY A 165.00x263.00 $1,440.99
092889 48.-1-3.6 ESELTINE MARVLE 278.00x125.00 $4,231.07
092889 48.-1-23.12 FAILLACE DEBORAH A 211.00x211.00 $734.84
092889 17.-1-34.3 GONYO BRUCE R 2.90 acres $2,083.01
092889 34.-1-18.5GOOLEY DAVID A 90.00x88.00 $673.85
092889 33.-1-2 GOOLEY DAVID H 132.00x100.00 $568.22
092889 32.-1-3.222 GOOLEY GREGORY D 1.00 acre $475.12
092889 63.-1-37 GRAB FRANCISZEK 18.80 acres $234.74
092889 32.-2-19 GUAY DAVID A 1.10 acres $954.25
092889 17.-1-3.3 HOGLE TONY G 1.10 acres $734.84
092889 19.17-2-2 HULTS GENE M 40.00x248.00 $1,645.71
092889 19.-1-4.3 LABARGE CLARENCE C 2.00 acres $521.05
092889 49.-3-13 LAFOUNTAIN DUSTIN 1.00 acre $1,469.29
092889 64.-1-15.1 LAPORTE MICHEL G 110.00x200.00 $711.86
092889 64.-1-15.15 LAPORTE MICHEL G 285.00x224.00 $2,677.83
092889 63.-1-20.2 LAWRENCE LIFE USE WILLIAM 1.91 acres $443.02
092889 34.-1-10.1 MCDONALD MATTHEW T 4.83 acres $4,838.82
092889 63.-1-25.15 RABIDEAU KENNETH J 1.90 acres $3,618.96
092889 19.-1-49.2 STACY JAMES 3.00 acres $1,152.77
CHAZY093000 80.-1-5.11 BROEKER AMANDA L 4.40 acres $912.66
093000 80.-1-5.4 BROEKER AMANDA L 14.61 acres $7,258.88
093000 136.-1-22.12 CUDWORTH MICHELLE L 124.00x195.00 $2,656.45
093000 122.-1-58 DECOSTE GWYN 264.00x90.50 $416.87
093000 122.-1-8.16 DUCHARME DENNIS 1.00 acre $1,357.13
093000 122.-1-67 FILION TODD C 1.00 acre $655.27
093000 136.-1-28.41 FOUNTAIN CATHY 1.30 acres $2,994.60
093000 136.-2-3.2 HONAN DANIEL 185.00x102.00 $795.89
093000 76.-2-32 HONAN DANIEL 165.00x110.00 $1,281.64
093000 94.-1-57 PASSNO JEFFREY S 80.00x300.00 $323.98
093000 106.-2-2.1 SHARRON MICHAEL 41.50 acres $712.14
093000 106.-2-3 SHARRON MICHAEL A 32.10 acres $367.55
093000 137.-1-26.3 TOMAC PETER J 100.00x200.00 $313.38
093000 136.-1-29.2 TROMBLY TODD D 110.00x150.00 $1,606.39
093000 122.-1-59.2 TURNER DUANE A 130.00x150.00 $453.89
093000 122.-1-59.3 TURNER DUANE A 130.00x150.00 $688.07
093000 122.-1-60.5 WHELDEN MARSHALL F III 177.00x221.00 $3,092.71
093000 122.-1-57.2 WINTERBOTTOM BELINDA A 1.60 acres $4,568.53
CLINTON093200 8.-1-3.27 AHDERS VERVA 4.30 acres $305.10
093200 22.-1-1.2 BARNES LIFE USE LILLIAN 10.00 acres $783.09
093200 7.-1-10.2 CASSELMAN MARY LYNN 150.00x162.00 $282.45
093200 7.-1-21.5 DECOSSE DEAN A 8.70 acres $1,185.63
093200 7.-1-23.1 DECOSSE DEAN A 4.20 acres $466.91
093200 68.-1-11.1 DROWN FRANK L 47.10 acres $585.68
093200 7.-1-9 ELSHAFAY HEFNEY 5.20 acres $1,251.45
093200 69.-1-3.1 FINLAYSON SHANE 69.70 acres $3,031.07
093200 67.-1-2.3 GILMORE KELLEY P 100.00x225.00 $790.44
093200 21.-1-1.3 MAGOON MATT 23.60 acres $869.59
093200 38.-1-15 MAHONEY JOHN G 235.40 acres $3,588.04
093200 22.-1-9.1 PERRY ROY M 44.40 acres $639.29
093200 37.-1-17.1 ROBARE HERMAN L 87.00x185.00 $858.45
093200 7.-1-10.1 SCHOONMAKER ROBERT W 25.50 acres $686.40
093200 54.-2-22 STEVENS RODNEY A 200.00x175.00 $321.33
DANNEMORA093401 187.20-4-3 BURDO STEVEN E 55.30x95.00 $390.51
093401 187.20-3-16 DOUGLAS THOMAS M 66.00x167.50 $2,225.91
093401 187.20-3-3 FLEURY JAMES N 66.00x165.00 $3,019.78
093401 187.20-5-14 LAVARNWAY RICKY 82.50x73.00 $4,746.63
093401 188.17-1-29 PROVOST RICHARD A 119.44x167.82 $3,215.53
093401 187.20-2-10 ROGERS LIFE ESTATE MARY JANE 55.00x132.00 $5,075.15
093489 158.4-1-63.2 ALEXANDER DOUGLAS A 125.00x200.00 $959.01
093489 183.20-4-34 ALEXANDER DOUGLAS A 69.50x104.00 $1,460.36
093489 158.-1-6 BARNABY TIMOTHY E 1.70 acres $2,448.92
093489 172.2-1-38.2 BENOIT JACK 200.00x162.00 $466.71
093489 172.2-1-40 BENOIT JACK 2.70 acres $750.07
093489 183.2-2-11.1 BURL DANA L 256.18x30.00 $666.50
093489 183.20-3-5 CAYEA JAMES M 55.45x350.00 $1,907.31
093489 183.20-4-20 CHAMPAGNE SHANE 69.50x92.00 $812.72
093489 183.2-2-36 DEFAYETTE MARYLOU 67.00x164.00 $1,657.49
093489 183.20-1-32 DESCHAMPS JULIETTE 37.82x149.00 $2,063.31
093489 172.2-1-39.1 DOUGLAS DONALD R 40.00x150.00 $3,363.50
093489 174.-1-20 DROLLETTE FREDERICK 2.00 acres $407.51
093489 160.-1-18 DUBRAY STEVEN M 2.80 acres $651.68
093489 169.-2-7 DUBRAY WILLIAM 6.40 acres $4,690.29
093489 159.-2-17.11 FOURNIER ROWLAND E LIFE ESTATE 10.00 acres $2,262.23
093489 183.16-1-6 GRANT AMANDA 163.00x148.00 $2,254.31
093489 173.-1-7 KING LIFE USE ROSEMARY V 55.50 acres $2,320.78
093489 183.2-2-33 LAPIER BRANDON LEE 133.88x154.00 $671.38
093489 174.-1-16.1 LAPOINT NORMAN 5.00 acres $395.75
093489 183.20-1-21 MERRELL ROBERT 30.00x134.00 $2,219.28
093489 183.20-1-22 ROCK DOUGLAS 25.00x130.00 $1,550.78
093489 183.16-1-7 SANTAMARIA PATRICK 84.48x130.00 $1,646.29
093489 183.16-3-17 SMITH JAMES R JR 92.00x164.00 $668.44 093489 183.16-3-18 SMITH JAMES R JR 108.22x164.00 $662.15
093489 182.-2-2.4 STANZONI ROBERT 88.90 acres $1,526.37
093489 183.20-1-25 TETREAULT ROGER 143.72x126.00 $2,299.58
093489 183.20-4-3 TRUDEAU CONAN S 50.00x100.00 $1,515.93
093489 183.12-1-13 WILSON RICHARD 31.20x203.00 $1,139.73
093489 185.2-3-22.3 WOODWARD CYNTHIA A 1.00 acre $1,144.23
ELLENBURG093600 84.-1-19.227 ALLEN DENNIS 17.00 acres $571.89
093600 83.-1-25.1 BARCOMB LIFE USE ELIZABETH 1.60 acres $878.38
093600 97.-1-20 BENWARE ELIZABETH 66.00x390.00 $878.38
093600 82.-1-15 BRIOR KEITH 48.50 acres $3,731.63
093600 97.-1-10.2 BRIOR KEITH 100.50 acres $1,526.31
093600 97.-1-23 BRIOR KEITH 173.50 acres $2,146.46
093600 97.-1-8 BRIOR KEITH 98.60 acres $1,503.78
093600 97.-1-21.342 BRIOR KEITH R 104.80 acres $1,276.36
093600 97.-1-21.343 BRIOR KEITH R 123.00 acres $1,755.92
093600 115.-1-9.3 BURGER MERWIN 45.33 acres $770.54
093600 155.4-1-3CARPENTER GLEN 2.10 acres $1,432.15
093600 71.3-3-42 CIOCCA RALPH 20.55x182.43 $361.84
093600 71.3-3-44 CIOCCA RALPH 100.15x166.21 $452.12
093600 71.-3-4.1 CIOCCA RALPH 36.70 acres $1,161.89
093600 84.-1-12.3 COOK ANDREW 4.90 acres $841.96
093600 71.3-2-28 DROWN FRANK L 165.00x130.00 $2,114.95
093600 71.3-2-29 DROWN FRANK L 60.00x140.00 $1,219.84
093600 83.-1-8.2 DROWN FRANK L 2.20 acres $1,986.24
093600 70.-1-11.3 DROWN STEPHEN L III 1.20 acres $332.46
093600 71.3-1-8 GENEREUX SHERRY A 97.00x310.00 $1,344.97
093600 98.-1-28 GILMORE KELLEY P 136.00 acres $3,874.30
093600 85.1-1-42 JOHNSON CLEVELAND JR 2.00 acres $277.98
093600 141.3-2-26.1 KENNEDY RAYMOND J 41.40x95.00 $1,848.24
093600 99.1-3-22 LABOMBARD NATHAN J78.00x131.00 $479.85
093600 85.1-1-10.1 LECLAIR HERBERT 99.00x113.00 $306.00
093600 98.-1-14 MAGOON DONALD C JR 43.50 acres $2,222.18
093600 115.-1-2.4 MAGOON MATTHEW 13.20 acres $507.62
093600 113.-1-10.5MAGOON MATTHEW C 94.00 acres $1,671.74
093600 99.1-1-18 MAGOON WAYNE 95.00x160.00 $1,438.00
093600 86.-1-7 MOUSCH DAVID L 4.90 acres $393.91
093600 82.-1-16.1NORMANDIN JAMES W III 220.00 acres $4,208.01
093600 97.-1-11 NORMANDIN JAMES W III 30.00 acres $598.11
093600 71.3-1-4 PECOR WADE J 1.20 acres $1,227.10
093600 84.-1-22 QUESNEL THERESA M 215.00x141.00 $927.83
093600 155.1-2-21 ROCK PHILIP E 70.00x215.00 $3,399.43
093600 115.-1-2.2 SNIFFEN KATHRYN 24.63 acres $1,780.64
093600 159.-1-15 VILLENEUVE DAVID L 6.00 acres $411.22
MOOERS093800 29.-2-24 AUSTIN LORI 1.70 acres $4,869.99
093800 29.-2-48 BARCOMB DAVID R 120.00x192.00 $548.77
093800 41.-1-14 BASTO JOSEPH T 100.00x130.00 $999.55
093800 44.-2-7.11 BURDO ELDON P 3.00 acres $411.09
093800 30.-2-14.3 COUGHLIN DANA 165.00x175.00 $1,217.43
093800 44.2-1-22 COUPAL RONALD P 100.00x360.00 $484.27
093800 15.-1-23.22 DUPEE JASON THOMAS1.30 acres $4,059.65
093800 57.-2-15 FLEURY PATRICK V 2.00 acres $1,431.65
093800 45.-4-13.11 FORETTE KEVIN PAUL 8.00 acres $1,657.49
093800 59.-1-3.21 FRANCIS EDNA M 61.40 acres $1,892.06
093800 59.-1-3.22 FRANCIS EDNA M 1.90 acres $1,134.03
093800 59.-1-3.24 FRANCIS TINA M 15.40 acres $1,681.93
093800 44.2-1-21 GERO BETTY 120.00x280.00 $2,582.54
093800 44.2-2-11 GRAHAM II GORDON D 1.00 acre $2,324.50
093800 16.-1-7.42 HILL DANIEL R 2.00 acres $706.90
093800 15.-1-18.6 HOGLE NEIL 22.60 acres $1,385.08
093800 45.-2-6.1 KORB KATELYN J 80.00x35.00 $215.47
093800 27.-1-45 LABARGE BOB L 270.00x200.00 $551.17
093800 29.-2-42 LAPLANTE FRANKLIN M JR 100.00x225.00 $2,027.92
093800 41.-1-3.111 LAVALLEY LOUIS R 208.00x208.00 $786.31
093800 12.-1-5.1 LEAFLOOR COREY 15.00 acres $2,143.54
093800 12.-1-8 LEAFLOOR JESS W 314.80 acres $2,898.01
093800 58.-2-6.1 MCDONALD THOMAS A 147.20 acres $5,611.52
093800 28.-1-2.142 MESECK EDWARD 11.10 acres $3,065.19
093800 12.-1-9.2 MESECK EDWARD A 37.10 acres $763.60
093800 28.-1-2.13 MESECK EDWARD A 87.80 acres $657.14
093800 28.-1-3.5 MESECK EDWARD A 200.00x130.50 $822.23
093800 28.-1-3.81 MESECK LIFE USE ANNA J 17.00 acres $745.45
093800 61.-1-8.4 NIEVES RICHARD D 19.00 acres $1,185.48
093800 61.-1-14.213 ORMSBEE DANIEL 1.40 acres $622.27
093800 31.-3-16.5 POULIN JASON P 150.00x270.00 $1,688.87
093800 57.-3-2.25 RABIDEAU GILBERT 15.20 acres $337.73
093800 31.-3-12 RABIDEAU JOHN L 110.00 acres $2,251.34
093800 29.-1-7.12 RASCOE DOMINIC F 45.80 acres $3,217.37
093800 29.-2-1.1 RASCOE DOMINIC F 53.40 acres $1,460.95
093800 15.-1-18.4 REMINGTON MAY ANN 10.10 acres $798.29
093800 47.-1-11.21 ROCKWOOD DIANNA M 19.20 acres $1,154.13
093800 16.-1-21.3 ROMAT HEATHER L 1.10 acres $2,746.73
093800 30.15-1-3 SAMPLE LAWRENCE 1.10 acres $3,113.67
093800 16.-1-28.21 SORRELL NORMAN L 1.50 acres $484.54
093800 16.-1-28.22 SORRELL NORMAN L 100.00x150.00 $315.28
093800 45.-3-9.21 SPOOR FANNIE 47.00 acres $1,824.20
093800 45.-3-9.22 SPOOR FANNIE 1.33 acres $2,164.10
093800 28.-1-9.1 TEDFORD ROY 108.90 acres $1,975.90
093800 16.-1-9 THOMPSON ROBERT G 1.50 acres $3,634.07
093800 29.-1-6 TREMBLAY LANE D 118.00x95.00 $930.42
093800 29.-1-16.2 WOODRUFF JOSHUA D 1.65 acres $2,981.84
PERU094000 256.-3-21 ARCOVIO RONALD 110.00x264.00 $890.26
094000 257.-1-9.11 BAKER MICHAEL L 5.50 acres $2,714.47
094000 269.-2-29.1 BRASHEAR CARRIE 3.00 acres $2,172.05
094000 270.-1-15.1 BREYETTE CANDICE M 1.25 acres $612.98
094000 269.-2-32 CAMPEAU FREDERIC 100.00x100.00 $2,325.50
094000 290.-1-13 CARPENTER TODD D 1.40 acres $3,438.00
094000 255.-2-39.28 CIOCCA RALPH 78.70 acres $1,423.13
094000 255.-7-10 CIOCCA RALPH 2.41 acres $544.10
094000 255.-7-11 CIOCCA RALPH 246.00x271.00 $793.04
094000 255.-7-12 CIOCCA RALPH 1.09 acres $489.65
094000 255.-7-13 CIOCCA RALPH 1.34 acres $489.65
094000 255.-7-14 CIOCCA RALPH 1.45 acres $489.65
094000 255.-7-15 CIOCCA RALPH 1.20 acres $489.65
094000 255.-7-16 CIOCCA RALPH 253.00x271.00 $489.65
094000 255.-7-17 CIOCCA RALPH 1.16 acres $489.65
094000 255.-7-18 CIOCCA RALPH 1.26 acres $489.65
094000 255.-7-19 CIOCCA RALPH 1.23 acres $489.65
094000 255.-7-2 CIOCCA RALPH 1.15 acres $789.15
094000 255.-7-20 CIOCCA RALPH 1.23 acres $489.65
094000 255.-7-21 CIOCCA RALPH 179.00x220.00 $793.04
094000 255.-7-22 CIOCCA RALPH 180.00x220.00 $769.71
094000 255.-7-23 CIOCCA RALPH 180.00x220.00 $769.71
094000 255.-7-25 CIOCCA RALPH 180.00x220.00 $769.71
094000 255.-7-26 CIOCCA RALPH 180.00x220.00 $477.98
094000 255.-7-27 CIOCCA RALPH 1.10 acres $489.65
094000 255.-7-28 CIOCCA RALPH 177.00x257.00 $621.88
094000 255.-7-4 CIOCCA RALPH 200.00x211.00 $785.26
094000 255.-7-5 CIOCCA RALPH 155.00x262.00 $466.30
094000 255.-7-6 CIOCCA RALPH 1.50 acres $493.53
094000 255.-7-7 CIOCCA RALPH 1.64 acres $493.53
094000 255.-7-8 CIOCCA RALPH 1.56 acres $493.53
094000 255.-7-9 CIOCCA RALPH 1.59 acres $493.53
094000 269.-2-29.23 CIOCCA RALPH 43.55 acres $2,461.65
094000 267.-4-7 CLARK RICHARD J JR 1.60 acres $1,170.35
094000 267.-4-8 CLARK RICHARD JR 5.30 acres $2,314.49
094000 258.-1-33.1 CLINTON SHIRLEY 1.80 acres $3,954.87
094000 258.-1-33.2 CLINTON SHIRLEY 2.30 acres $896.42
094000 291.-1-20.8 FALCON LANCE W 3.56 acres $1,119.83
094000 270.-1-30 FULLER RONY 150.00x175.00 $1,469.80
094000 255.-2-42 GREEN CARMALITA 200.00x150.00 $2,131.04
094000 255.-3-9.1 HARRIS CRYSTAL 150.00x162.14 $1,395.92
094000 269.-2-9.1 HAYNES DAVID 15.70 acres $1,384.26
094000 256.-7-10 KING JEREMY DAVID 150.00x260.00 $3,457.36
094000 255.-5-8 KOROTKOW MICHAEL K 9.80 acres $1,294.79
094000 256.-5-27 LACROIX DAVID C 100.00x275.00 $1,022.59
094000 281.12-1-4 LAFOUNTAIN JAMIE 60.00x130.00 $1,245.58
094000 258.-1-20 LAMAY ESTHER M 8.50 acres $2,422.74
094000 258.-3-14 LAPORTE JOSHUA 100.00x150.00 $1,483.20
094000 279.-3-48 MCCADAM ANN V 1.36 acres $1,683.27
094000 279.-3-49 MCCADAM ANN V 1.72 acres $17,346.99
094000 290.-1-26.21 MONIGAN JOHN R 146.40 acres $7,576.36
094000 270.-1-34 PARENT JENNIFER M 180.00x169.57 $1,761.53
094000 256.-5-11.6 REEVES WAYNE 1.00 acre $2,399.41
094000 277.-1-13 RYAN W BRANDON 186.30 acres $2,449.97
094000 279.-2-31.11 STICKNEY SHAWN 5.60 acres $4,297.58
094000 267.-2-1.4 STONE RANDALL A 1.20 acres $1,736.82
094000 257.-2-44.17 TEDFORD WILLIAM R 50.00x300.00 $205.73
094000 257.-2-44.8 TEDFORD WILLIAM R 1.04 acres $3,453.55
094000 257.-1-2.2 TURCHIOE ENID 1.40 acres $4,853.69
094000 268.-1-52.20 WARD FREDRICK M 3.77 acres $1,500.95
PLATTSBURGH094200 194.-2-19 BIJEAU DANIEL P 6.07 acres $4,028.01
094200 220.-8-16.1 BRODI STEPHEN T 2.10 acres $3,273.59
094200 208.8-1-51 BROWNE LLOYD S 65.00x125.00 $3,538.25
094200 246.-1-25 BURDICK GLENN 48.00x360.00 $334.76
094200 220.4-3-1 CARON LOYAL 66.00x215.00 $1,406.97
094200 220.4-2-1.3 CARON MAYNARD 75.00x154.00 $1,551.25
094200 192.-4-2 CIOCCA RALPH 163.00x117.00 $746.44
094200 246.-5-10 CLIFTON PARK REALTY LLC 1.39 acres $1,225.42
094200 246.-5-2 CLIFTON PARK REALTY LLC 1.14 acres $1,225.42
094200 246.-5-3 CLIFTON PARK REALTY LLC 141.25x247.00 $1,225.42
094200 246.-5-4 CLIFTON PARK REALTY LLC 117.17x247.00 $1,225.42
094200 246.-5-5 CLIFTON PARK REALTY LLC 94.94x287.00 $1,225.42
094200 246.-5-6 CLIFTON PARK REALTY LLC 114.81x295.00$1,225.42
094200 246.-5-7 CLIFTON PARK REALTY LLC 115.16x312.00 $1,225.42
094200 246.-5-8 CLIFTON PARK REALTY LLC 116.85x337.00 $1,225.42
094200 246.-5-9 CLIFTON PARK REALTY LLC 1.03 acres $1,225.42
094200 205.4-3-31 COLEMAN DUQUETTE DONNA E 100.00x100.00 $1,716.36
094200 220.-8-18CONKEY-GARZONE CYNTHIA C 9.10 acres $3,021.68
094200 206.3-1-18.21 CRARY ESTATE JOHN W1.10 acres $5,197.80
094200 246.-1-9.151 DAME MAUREEN V 43.70 acres $3,724.58
094200 246.-5-1 DAME MAUREEN V 1.33 acres $602.69
094200 246.-5-11 DAME MAUREEN V 1.29 acres $602.69
094200 246.-5-12 DAME MAUREEN V 1.38 acres $602.69
094200 246.-5-13 DAME MAUREEN V 1.32 acres $602.69
094200 246.-5-14 DAME MAUREEN V 1.34 acres $602.69
094200 246.-5-16 DAME MAUREEN V 1.09 acres $602.69
094200 246.-5-17 DAME MAUREEN V 1.34 acres $602.69
094200 246.-5-18 DAME MAUREEN V 1.48 acres $602.69
094200 246.-5-19 DAME MAUREEN V 1.07 acres $602.69
094200 246.-5-20 DAME MAUREEN V 1.27 acres $602.69
094200 246.-5-21 DAME MAUREEN V 1.34 acres $602.69
094200 246.-5-22 DAME MAUREEN V 1.26 acres $602.69
094200 246.-5-23 DAME MAUREEN V 1.24 acres $602.69
094200 246.-5-24 DAME MAUREEN V 1.22 acres $602.69
094200 246.-5-25 DAME MAUREEN V 1.31 acres $602.69
094200 246.-5-26 DAME MAUREEN V 1.34 acres $602.69
094200 246.-5-27 DAME MAUREEN V 1.18 acres $602.69
094200 246.-5-28 DAME MAUREEN V 1.35 acres $602.69
094200 246.-5-29 DAME MAUREEN V 78.62x245.63 $602.69
094200 246.-5-30 DAME MAUREEN V 1.20 acres $602.69
094200 205.3-3-18 DECKER HARRY E II 1.30 acres $606.21
094200 191.-2-53.2 DEFAYETTE JERRY M 144.00x150.00 $743.60
094200 246.-1-11 DUMESNIL BRIAN K 148.00x230.00 $2,176.78
094200 246.-1-13.11 DUMESNIL BRIAN K 5.25 acres $2,192.68
094200 208.-1-7 FRY MARY K 70.00x175.00 $4,871.28
094200 233.-5-42.2 GENERAL DIVISION 54 INC 4.50 acres $23,478.49
094200 194.20-1-6 GODDEAU MARILYN I 75.00x125.00 $3,312.00
094200 220.4-2-1.12 HANSHAW SYLVIA 75.00x156.00 $1,390.14
094200 191.-2-7.8 HOLMES TIMOTHY 30.60 acres $3,894.63
094200 219.2-1-14HYATT HOBBIE E 100.00x160.00 $3,153.71
094200 206.3-2-5 LEARY HAZEL B 85.00x270.14 $687.63
094200 180.-3-4.5 LOON GULF INC 101.00 acres $2,762.08
094200 245.-4-5 MANTIKAS MICHAEL 55.00x594.00 $653.61
094200 191.-2-7.12-1 MARTIN GEORGE & SHIRLEY 1.87 acres $3,469.88
094200 191.-2-7.12-2 MARTIN GEORGE & SHIRLEY 3.90 acres $233.87
094200 191.-2-7.11-1 MARTIN GEORGE H 6.50 acres $614.02
094200 191.-2-7.11-2 MARTIN GEORGE H 1.60 acres $206.85
094200 246.-4-9 MCGRAIL PATRICE 271.10x240.10 $11,556.58
094200 192.4-1-61 MESEC ROGER 115.00x133.10 $1,068.94
094200 220.2-2-8 MONETTE CARL M 50.00x157.75 $2,720.14
094200 221.9-1-13 NORTH COUNTRY TOWING LLC 120.00x289.00 $3,841.84
094200 193.-1-12.2 NORTHWAY OUTDOOR ADVERTISING 54.60 acres $775.55
094200 193.-1-12.2-1 NORTHWAY OUTDOOR ADVERTISING 0.00x0.00 $1,381.46
094200 193.-1-11 O'GARRO MCNEVIN 51.70 acres $2,167.59
094200 195.3-1-16 QUINT JUDITH 104.00x175.00 $4,629.37
094200 193.3-2-1 RABIDEAU BRENDA L 80.00x320.00 $1,796.89
094200 245.-5-19 SCHMIDT CLIFFORD 110.00x205.00 $2,557.58
094200 192.4-3-28 SMITH ESTATE ESTHER C 105.00x150.00 $2,609.36
094200 206.4-4-22 TAYLOR MICHAEL J 60.00x336.00 $4,849.72
094200 206.4-4-23 TAYLOR MICHAEL J 60.00x336.00 $3,935.67
094200 206.4-4-24 TAYLOR MICHAEL J 60.00x238.00 $4,312.94
094200 192.4-2-14.5 TOMAN GLENN 196.98x200.00 $1,293.86
094200 207.10-1-15.1 TRB DEVELOPMENT LLC 88.00x187.15 $942.10
094200 207.10-1-16 TRB DEVELOPMENT LLC1.40 acres $1,409.76
094200 205.-1-4 VANN PAMELA 85.00x185.00 $3,544.46
094200 189.-3-8.1 WHITE CHESTER 145.50 acres $3,000.02
094200 192.4-3-17 WRIGHT RANDY S 100.00x150.00 $2,359.55
094200 232.-3-22.9 ZATYLNY FRANK S 1.00 acre $781.46
SARANAC094401 201.8-1-24.4 DOUGLAS THOMAS M 94.00x100.00 $609.07
094401 201.8-2-10 GODDEAU RITA DELIA 130.00x125.00 $2,949.23
094489 240.1-1-28 ALEXANDER DOUGLAS 261.52x81.50 $3,151.21
094489 240.1-1-27 ALEXANDER DOUGLAS A JR 33.00x81.80 $1,816.30
094489 210.2-2-5.2 ATKINSON DARCY J 101.00x280.00 $1,299.12
094489 228.-3-13 BIXBY BONNIE L 2.50 acres $1,909.26
094489 227.-1-26.2 BUCKLEY GREGORY J 3.80 acres $6,457.01
094489 263.-1-7 BUTLER MCKENZIE 8.00 acres $1,086.70
094489 251.3-4-8 CARPENTER GLENN 115.00x179.50 $1,283.68
094489 260.-1-21 CARROW NICHOLAS J 2.20 acres $2,344.34
094489 238.-1-1.12 CHAMPAGNE CODY J 12.10 acres $4,450.72
094489 237.-1-1 CHAMPAGNE HELEN KELLAS 223.70 acres $2,684.61
094489 238.-1-1.11 CHAMPAGNE SHANE 12.00 acres $668.71
094489 238.-1-1.2 CHAMPAGNE SHANE J 55.70 acres $4,019.95
094489 228.-2-6 CLAUSEN AMANDA L 3.70 acres $530.87
094489 216.-1-67.1 DAY JOHN 41.10 acres $5,815.17
094489 216.-1-67.3 DAY JOHN F 70.10 acres $10,011.70
094489 216.-1-29.1 DELISLE AYOTTE CONNIE A 222.00x120.00 $733.74
094489 228.-1-2.2 DEVINS BEVERLY A 1.08 acres $3,774.45
094489 263.-1-37 DOYLE PAUL A JR 14.00 acres $2,259.86
094489 260.-1-11 DRESCHER MELEEA L 23.80 acres $694.65
094489 228.-2-7.2 DUBRAY SHANNON 5.10 acres $2,100.28
094489 210.2-3-4 EGGERS TODD 125.00x240.00 $768.52
094489 260.-1-9.22 EVANS DONALD J 1.00 acre $2,943.07
094489 210.2-1-6 GILLETT HERMAN H 99.00x350.00 $1,689.59
094489 210.2-2-8 GILLETTE TOM 2.60 acres $1,651.63
094489 210.2-4-3 GRIFFIN CRYSTAL A 52.26x368.00 $1,158.69
094489 210.2-1-5 HARRIS ANDREW 61.00x330.00 $1,312.83
094489 214.-1-7 LOON GULF INC 50.00 acres $767.80
094489 214.-1-8.1 LOON GULF INC 25.00 acres $595.52
094489 226.-1-15.1 MILLER JASON 150.00 acres $4,493.79
094489 252.-1-6.2 O'BRIEN LEO JR 151.30 acres $2,602.77
094489 210.2-2-4 OLSON DIANNE M 60.00x300.00 $1,158.69
094489 251.-1-25 PERRY TODD 5.60 acres $4,829.39
094489 217.-3-20 POULIN ROGER G 12.90 acres $5,570.66
094489 261.-1-25 SADIQ CHRISTOPHER 8.10 acres $929.23
094489 240.1-2-11.1 TEDFORD ROY 181.50x118.96 $2,489.07
094489 239.-1-5.3 TREMBLAY ARTHUR 1.50 acres $307.73
094489 262.-1-45.12 TURNER JOHN 3.54 acres $724.72
094489 249.-1-11 WOOD DALE 47.50 acres $1,245.68
094489 249.-1-10 WOOD LORI 50.00 acres $5,961.20 SCHUYLER FALLS094600 204.-3-2 BYNO PAUL J 16.60 acres $1,618.70
094600 243.-1-13DARWIN BRITTANE S 1.70 acres $479.99
094600 230.-2-6.3 DECKER HARRY E II 27.10 acres $1,397.42
094600 244.-2-9.5 DESROCHER JOSEPH A 250.00x163.28 $663.64
094600 244.4-1-10 DRAGON ARCH INC 80.00x192.00 $1,323.61
094600 232.-2-30 EVERHART CHRISTOPHER 1.00 acre$3,549.49
094600 204.-3-22.22 HARDIN FRANCINE A 100.00x50.00 $438.22
094600 232.-1-25 HEYWOOD STEPHANIE 100.00x150.00 $1,330.65
094600 244.-1-31.42 LABARGE JOHN 110.00x150.00 $1,590.39
094600 230.-2-1.3LAMOY CHARLES 150.00x266.00 $5,042.19
094600 245.-1-29.22 LATULIP DONALD B 150.00x150.00 $3,083.46
094600 204.-3-11.2 LAWFER PATRICIA B 193.00x126.50$1,502.65
094600 245.-2-31.1 MILLER CATHERINE M 130.00x400.00 $661.35
094600 244.3-1-17 ORMSBY RAYMOND EDWARD 90.00x150.00 $468.81
094600 245.-1-34 PETTITT SARAH1.00 acre $1,660.57
094600 244.4-1-6 SEYMOUR MICHAEL S 1.10 acres $1,941.41
094600 219.1-4-11.1 STAPLES VANESSA J 115.66x243.00 $3,977.68
094600 218.-1-48TYNDALL THOMAS H 110.00x200.00$1,658.61
094600 230.-5-4 WILLIAMSON ENGINEERING 9.80 acres $1,316.59
094600 217.-1-6.71 WILSON FRED7.30 acres $1,208.65
094600 256.-6-13 WOOD RICHARD 1.60 acres $1,600.92 SERVICE OF ANSWER: Every person having any right, title or interest in or lien upon any parcel of real property described in Schedule A hereto may serve a duly verified answer upon the attorney for the Tax District setting forth in detail the nature and amount of his or her interest and any defense or objection to the foreclosure. Such answer must be filed in the Office of the Clinton County Clerk and served upon the attorney for the Tax District on or before the date above mentioned as the last day for redemption. FAILURE TO REDEEM OR ANSWER: In the event of failure to redeem or answer by any person having the right to redeem or answer, such person shall be forever barred and foreclosed of all his or her right, title and interest and equity of redemption in and to the parcels described herein and a judgment in foreclosure may be taken by default. I do hereby certify and affirm the foregoing as true under the penalties of perjury this 6th day of October, 2017.Attorney for Tax District: Clinton County Attorney c/o County Treasurer137 Margaret Street, Suite 205Plattsburgh, NY 12901ENFORCING OFFICER: Kimberly Davis Clinton County Treasurer(518) 565-4730NC/BG-10/07,10/21, 11/04/2017-3TC-164577