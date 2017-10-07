CLINTON COUNTY

STATE OF NEW YORK COUNTY COURT                 CLINTON COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF TAX LIENS BY PROCEEDING IN REM PURSUANT TO ARTICLE ELEVEN OF THE REAL PROPERTY TAX LAW BY CLINTON COUNTYCOMBINED NOTICE & PETITION OF FORECLOSURE PURSUANT TO RPTL SECTION 1123(2)(b)Index No. 2017-00001452Date Filed:    October 6, 2016PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on the 6th day of October, 2017, the County Treasurer, hereinafter the "Enforcing Officer", of Clinton County, hereinafter the "Tax District", pursuant to law filed with the Clerk of Clinton County this Notice and Petition of Foreclosure, and hereby commenced the above-captioned proceeding, to enforce the payment of delinquent taxes or other lawful charges which have accumulated and become liens against certain parcels of real property.  The parcels to which this proceeding applies are described in Schedule A attached hereto and made a part hereof. EFFECT OF FILING:   All persons having or claiming to have an interest in the real property described in Schedule A hereto are hereby notified that the filing of this Notice and Petition constitutes the commencement by the Tax District of a proceeding in the court specified in the caption above to foreclose each of the tax liens held and owned by the Tax District in the parcels described in Schedule A hereto by a foreclosure proceeding in rem.NATURE OF PROCEEDING: This proceeding is brought against the real property only and is to foreclose the tax liens held and owned by the Tax District in the parcels described in Schedule A hereto.  No personal judgment will be entered herein for such taxes or other legal charges or any part thereof. PERSONS AFFECTED: This Notice and Petition is directed to all persons owning or having or claiming to have an interest in the real property described herein.  Such persons are hereby notified further that a duplicate of such Notice and Petition has been filed in the office of the Enforcing Officer of the Tax District and will remain open for public inspection up to and including the date specified below as the last day for redemption. RIGHT OF REDEMPTION:  Any person having or claiming to have an interest in any such real property and the legal right thereto may on or before said date redeem the same by paying the amount of all such unpaid tax liens thereon, including all interest and penalties and other legal charges which are included in the lien against such real property, computed to and including the date of redemption.  Such payments shall be made to Clinton County Treasurer, Clinton County Treasurer's Office, 137 Margaret Street, Suite 205, Plattsburgh, NY 12901.  In the event that such taxes are paid by a person other than the record owner of such real property, the person so paying shall be entitled to have the tax liens affected thereby satisfied of record.  ALL PAYMENTS MUST BE MADE IN THE FORM OF CASH, MONEY ORDER OR BANK CERTIFIED CHECK.LAST DAY FOR REDEMPTION:    THE LAST DAY FOR REDEMPTION IS HEREBY FIXED AS THE 12TH DAY OF JANUARY, 2018 OR AS OTHERWISE FIXED BY COURT ORDER OR JUDGMENT. Swis, S-B-L, Owners Name, Acres, Front Feet    Depth Feet, Amt Due ALTONA092000    73.-3-12.2AIELLO JOSEPHINE1.80 acres    $380.75 

092000    91.-1-15    BLOW GEORGE J    144.00x151.00     $953.23 

092000    73.-1-10.171    BUSHEY NEAL R    1.20 acres        $1,412.30 

092000    148.-3-16.2    CHAPMAN ANNA    3.00 acres        $964.22 

092000    88.14-2-63    DRAGON ARCH INC    60.00x156.56     $295.84 

092000    134.-2-28.1    DROWN STEPHEN L II    74.10 acres    $884.77 

092000    73.-1-45.32    GARRAND JASON    1.00 acre        $734.12 092000    88.14-1-48    HONAN DANIEL    80.00x150.00    $750.55 

092000    88.14-1-49    HONAN DANIEL    80.00x143.95     $556.07 

092000    88.14-1-50    HONAN DANIEL    80.00x146.69     $306.79 

092000    88.14-1-51    HONAN DANIEL    80.00x150.00     $306.79 

092000    72.-1-35.5    JARVIS DANIEL    2.20 acres        $1,639.15 

092000    88.14-1-43    JOHNSON ARNOLD JR    74.80x117.81    $934.07 

092000    89.-2-21    LAFOUNTAIN WILLIAM W            125.00x260.00    $1,544.94 

092000    89.1-2-8    MATOTT STEVEN D    100.00x295.00    $1,667.01 

092000    117.-1-18    MAY FRANCIS C JR    37.50 acres        $443.60 

092000    72.-1-19.12    MOORE JASON    1.60 acres        $2,022.66 

092000    150.-1-4.5    PERYER NEAL K    328.00x210.00    $637.75 092000    103.-1-5.1    RABIDEAU LIFE USE GILBERT    42.90    acres    $1,254.56 

092000    73.-3-10.2    RIVERA DELORES    2.40 acres        $391.72 

092000    148.-1-16.2SMART PETER A    50.00x600.00     $256.96 

092000    148.-1-16.3    SMART PETER ANDREW        50.00x300.00     $242.10 

092000    86.-2-11.6    TANZER MELISSA    4.30 acres        $883.15 

092000    89.-2-13    TUBBS RICHARD    31.60 acres        $797.82 

092000    119.-1-8    VILLENEUVE DAVID L    123.10 acres    $1,164.18 

092000    145.-2-2    VILLENEUVE DAVID L    118.00 acres    $1,224.43 

092000    88.-1-11.1    VILLENEUVE DAVID L    298.70 acres    $2,117.43 

092000    134.-1-17    VILLENEUVE DAVID LEE70.00 acres        $813.55 

092000    135.-2-29    WHITNEY PENNY N    12.60 acres    $773.19

AUSABLE092200    303.-2-22    ALGER TIMOTHY    175.00x72.00    $1,752.67 

092200    303.-1-14    BESAW RALPH R    1.20 acres        $1,975.46 

092200    304.-1-32.11    BLAISE STEFANIE LYNN5.40 acres        $1,293.55 

092200    294.-1-21    BRODI STEPHEN T    151.00x175.00    $4,077.47 

092200    303.-1-17.1    CIPRIANO JAMES F    3.30 acres        $2,890.18 

092200    334.2-1-6    CLARK JAMES S    60.00x225.00    $1,948.91 

092200    315.16-3-6    CLODGO BRIAN P    70.00x94.00    $3,272.87 

092200    315.-4-1    COBB TRUDY J    200.00x155.00    $3,696.23 

092200    316.13-5-1.2    DOYLE TANYA L    64.00x172.00    $404.87 

092200    293.16-1-15    DUKEMAN WILLIAM    100.00x300.00     $591.22 

092200    334.2-1-1    ELLIOTT DALE H    20.50 acres        $907.50 

092200    334.2-1-5    ELLIOTT DALE H    50.00x230.00    $2,339.28 

092200    334.-2-10.1    FLORIO VITO    1.00 acre        $1,460.93 

092200    316.9-1-7.1    GOWAN BRUCE L    135.00x75.00    $310.80 

092200    316.9-1-7.2    GOWAN BRUCE L    130.00x75.00     $310.80 

092200    316.9-1-7.3    GOWAN BRUCE L    75.00x75.00    $1,297.00 

092200    314.-2-17    HANSON ADAM    13.00 acres        $711.45 

092200    313.-3-1.4    JOY CHRIS A    8.50 acres        $1,930.65 

092200    305.-2-3    LAHART MILDRED B    1.50 acres        $1,742.62 

092200    293.-4-2.2    LAPLANTE RODNEY P    1.00 acre        $1,257.21 

092200    315.16-2-18    MACEY MICHAEL J    84.00x250.00    $3,943.07 

092200    314.-2-5.1    MCDUFFE RICHARD    3.30 acres        $224.65 092200    302.-1-23    MURPHY STEVEN E    37.00 acres        $269.65 

092200    302.-2-2    MURPHY STEVEN E    95.00 acres    $780.13  092200    315.-1-18    NOLAN HAYDEN R    169.00 x    190.00    $1,880.90 

092200    335.1-1-10    SHORT NANCY F    5.40 acres        $641.81 

092200    335.1-1-12    SHORT NANCY F    1.00 acre        $530.38 

092200    303.-2-27    SMITH JOHN J    140.00x291.00    $1,019.14 

092200    325.-1-11    SMITH JOHN J    82.60 acres        $3,336.15 

092200    325.-1-12    SMITH JOHN J    21.10 acres        $2,590.83 

092200    334.-2-16    SNYDER KARL    226.00x205.00     $704.88 

092200    316.13-6-12.2    STONE JAMES RODNEY    60.00x201.00    $1,287.61 

092200    305.-1-2.9TAMMAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION    3.50 acres        $4,220.71 

092200    315.-1-19.3    WEST LYNN MARIE    4.01 acres        $5,778.77 

092200    303.-2-32    WHITNEY GARRY F    156.75x190.00     $561.76 

092200    303.-2-31    WHITNEY GARY F    2.20 acres        $1,535.46 

BEEKMANTOWN092400    153.-1-15.1    BARCOMB KIM M    170.00x230.00$353.81 

092400    150.-2-13.22    BERTHOLF VALERIE A    1.00 acre        $592.65 

092400    139.1-1-74.4    BIBEAU DUANE    112.24x237.84    $984.28 

092400    181.-2-8.11    BIBEAU DUANE    200.00x175.00    $2,155.55 

092400    139.1-1-74.5    BODETTE DEVON    119.48x219.00     $707.43 

092400    179.-2-12.4    BOND GLENN E JR    150.00x200.00    $3,312.46 

092400    164.-2-8.5    BORDEAU BRIAN    150.00x240.00     $888.55 

092400    151.-1-6.42    BORDEAU DAVID    1.10 acres        $437.45 

092400    165.-2-17.2    BROMLEYS AUTO BODY FENDER SHOP    1.00 acre        $3,171.89 

092400    181.-2-31.2    CASKA RICHARD G    1.80 acres        $4,038.63 

092400    179.-3-14    DUPREY STEVEN M    150.00x200.00    $1,527.81 

092400    179.-2-26.3    GILMAN JEFFREY S    20.00x288.62    $2,346.97 

092400    139.4-1-1    GIROUX TRACEY    129.70x345.00    $6,689.62 

092400    150.-2-21.11    HEALEY TONYA    142.26x167.74     $525.14 

092400    179.-2-5.121    LAPLANT ALLEN C    19.34 acres        $1,240.82 

092400    179.-2-5.122    LAPLANT ALLEN C    1.37 acres        $3,403.62 

092400    165.-1-12    MANOR LORI    1.20 acres        $2,782.45 

092400    153.-1-28.16    MCLEAN KIRK A    175.00x47.66    $491.38 

092400    180.-1-35    RACETTE JEFFREY    9.20 acres        $4,696.61 

092400    178.-2-10.52    RIVERS TERRY L SR    2.05 acres        $1,706.72 

092400    176.-2-9    ROBERTS CRAIG A SR    150.00x187.00    $3,664.33 

092400    165.-1-3.42    SEYMOUR JOSEPH S    175.00x198.72    $1,587.35 

092400    167.4-2-12    STANLEY ROBERTA C    25.00x230.00    $1,013.44 

092400    165.4-4-14    STOTLER PATRICK    100.00x263.00    $1,635.84 

092400    190.-1-14    TROMBLY DORIS BRADLEY    3.20 acres        $437.43 

092400    189.-2-13.1    WHITE CHESTER    38.00 acres        $828.83 

092400    189.-2-13.71    WHITE CHESTER    22.60 acres        $1,207.40 

BLACK BROOK092600    321.-1-2    BLAU KENNETH    39.10 acres        $1,317.32 

092600    307.-2-1    DOUGLAS CORPORATION OF    140.00 acres    $27,446.38 

092600    263.-2-10    DOYLE PAUL A JR    31.10 acres        $1,237.57 

092600    272.-1-10.2LIVINGSTON DUGALD M III    9.00 acres        $1,370.28 

092600    275.-1-24    MIKUS GLENN C    2.50 acres        $3,002.32 

092600    275.-1-26.2    MIKUS GLENN C    5.60 acres        $496.74 

092600    341.2-1-11    PATTNO JOHN F    32.00x81.00    $5,211.38 

092600    262.-4-5.2    PICKERING BRENDA    100.00x150.00     $728.73 

092600    320.-2-8.3    PROVOST KAREN    4.10 acres        $308.82 

092600    272.-1-20    SCHOOL HOUSE    110.00x110.00    $1,305.27 

092600    274.-1-12.3    SERANO MARCI J    160.00x160.00     $887.26 

092600    333.-2-4.71    SHIPMAN WANDA C    3.00 acres        $542.20 

092600    341.-1-33    SMITH JOHN    1.50 acres        $3,496.23 

092600    341.2-1-24    SMITH JOHN J    130.00x160.00    $1,792.17 

092600    342.-1-15    SMITH JOHN J    250.00x125.00    $1,700.94 

092600    339.-1-2.2    THRU THE WOODS LLC    12.63 acres        $3,780.73 

092600    284.-1-2    VANN LIFE USE GERTRUDE    479.00 acres    $10,230.15 

092600    312.-1-4    WETZEL DAVID M JR    32.00 acres        $2,372.83 

092600    310.-1-1    ZURLO PAUL J    158.30 acres    $9,439.99 

092600    310.-1-2    ZURLO PAUL J    175.00x148.50     $474.96 

CHAMPLAIN092801    18.15-6-16    BUSKEY STEPHEN O    90.00x100.00    $1,026.76 

092801    18.19-2-3    KAJA HOLDINGS 2 LLC    42.50x82.00    $2,188.13 

092801    18.20-4-5    LABARGE CURTIS S    83.00x78.00    $1,740.01 

092801    18.11-1-13.2    LECLAIRE BRUCE W    112.00x108.00    $2,726.24 

092801    19.17-1-18    MACNERLAND STEPHEN    1.20 acres        $3,269.50 

092801    18.15-3-14    MESEC TIMOTHY    70.00x184.00    $1,187.18 

092801    18.15-3-29    MESEC TIMOTHY W    132.00x55.00     $509.12 

092801    18.20-6-5    PICARD ELMER    55.00x127.00    $1,832.11 

092801    18.15-1-1    RICHARDS JEAN    75.00x92.00     $522.84 

092801    19.17-1-13    ROCK LAURA    159.97x152.50     $653.58 

092801    18.16-2-1    TOTAL ESTATE CORP    90.00x145.50    $1,415.34 

092801    18.20-6-13    VASSAR REGINALD L    74.00x142.00    $1,405.81 

092803    20.7-1-1    BOWMAN STEVEN    1.40 acres        $24,181.90 

092803    20.10-5-34    BRUNELLE RAYMOND J JR            150.00x60.00    $1,777.71 

092803    20.19-2-21    DUBUQUE KENNETH JR    170.00x243.00    $3,311.66 

092803    20.7-2-23.1    FAIRSEA LLC    2.60 acres        $17,181.65 

092803    20.7-2-23.2    FAIRSEA LLC    100.00x135.00    $1,342.28 

092803    20.10-7-10HILL MARGARET M    120.00x58.00    $2,406.87 

092803    20.10-6-8    MARTIN GINETTE    70.00x173.40    $8,440.36 

092889    33.-2-6.131    BOND LINDA L    8.07 acres        $905.52 

092889    33.-2-6.12    BOND ROCKY GENE    1.78 acres        $3,183.13 

092889    33.-1-1.2    CASTINE PENNY M    140.00x165.00    $5,853.87 

092889    34.-1-9    COULOMBE CHAD J    1.40 acres        $949.48 

092889    17.-1-23.21    COUPAL RONALD    1.30 acres        $755.16 

092889    33.-1-12    CRISPIGNIANO LLC    18.50 acres        $12,869.50 

092889    33.-1-8    DAME OUTDOOR ADVERTISING CORP    12.00 acres        $1,999.72 

092889    63.-1-43.3    DUPEE RANDY A    165.00x263.00    $1,440.99 

092889    48.-1-3.6    ESELTINE MARVLE    278.00x125.00    $4,231.07 

092889    48.-1-23.12    FAILLACE DEBORAH A    211.00x211.00     $734.84 

092889    17.-1-34.3    GONYO BRUCE R    2.90 acres        $2,083.01 

092889    34.-1-18.5GOOLEY DAVID A    90.00x88.00     $673.85 

092889    33.-1-2    GOOLEY DAVID H    132.00x100.00    $568.22 

092889    32.-1-3.222    GOOLEY GREGORY D    1.00 acre        $475.12 

092889    63.-1-37    GRAB FRANCISZEK    18.80 acres        $234.74 

092889    32.-2-19    GUAY DAVID A    1.10 acres        $954.25 

092889    17.-1-3.3    HOGLE TONY G    1.10 acres        $734.84 

092889    19.17-2-2    HULTS GENE M    40.00x248.00    $1,645.71 

092889    19.-1-4.3    LABARGE CLARENCE C    2.00 acres        $521.05 

092889    49.-3-13    LAFOUNTAIN DUSTIN    1.00 acre        $1,469.29 

092889    64.-1-15.1    LAPORTE MICHEL G    110.00x200.00     $711.86 

092889    64.-1-15.15    LAPORTE MICHEL G    285.00x224.00    $2,677.83 

092889    63.-1-20.2    LAWRENCE LIFE USE WILLIAM    1.91 acres        $443.02 

092889    34.-1-10.1    MCDONALD MATTHEW T    4.83 acres        $4,838.82 

092889    63.-1-25.15    RABIDEAU KENNETH J    1.90 acres        $3,618.96 

092889    19.-1-49.2    STACY JAMES    3.00 acres        $1,152.77 

CHAZY093000    80.-1-5.11    BROEKER AMANDA L    4.40 acres        $912.66 

093000    80.-1-5.4    BROEKER AMANDA L    14.61 acres        $7,258.88 

093000    136.-1-22.12    CUDWORTH MICHELLE L            124.00x195.00    $2,656.45 

093000    122.-1-58    DECOSTE GWYN    264.00x90.50     $416.87 

093000    122.-1-8.16    DUCHARME DENNIS    1.00 acre        $1,357.13 

093000    122.-1-67    FILION TODD C    1.00 acre        $655.27 

093000    136.-1-28.41    FOUNTAIN CATHY    1.30 acres        $2,994.60 

093000    136.-2-3.2    HONAN DANIEL    185.00x102.00     $795.89 

093000    76.-2-32    HONAN DANIEL    165.00x110.00    $1,281.64 

093000    94.-1-57    PASSNO JEFFREY S    80.00x300.00     $323.98 

093000    106.-2-2.1    SHARRON MICHAEL    41.50 acres        $712.14 

093000    106.-2-3    SHARRON MICHAEL A    32.10 acres        $367.55 

093000    137.-1-26.3    TOMAC PETER J    100.00x200.00     $313.38 

093000    136.-1-29.2    TROMBLY TODD D    110.00x150.00    $1,606.39 

093000    122.-1-59.2    TURNER DUANE A    130.00x150.00     $453.89 

093000    122.-1-59.3    TURNER DUANE A    130.00x150.00     $688.07 

093000    122.-1-60.5    WHELDEN MARSHALL F III            177.00x221.00    $3,092.71 

093000    122.-1-57.2    WINTERBOTTOM BELINDA A    1.60 acres        $4,568.53 

CLINTON093200    8.-1-3.27    AHDERS VERVA    4.30 acres        $305.10 

093200    22.-1-1.2    BARNES LIFE USE LILLIAN    10.00 acres        $783.09 

093200    7.-1-10.2    CASSELMAN MARY LYNN        150.00x162.00     $282.45 

093200    7.-1-21.5    DECOSSE DEAN A    8.70 acres        $1,185.63 

093200    7.-1-23.1    DECOSSE DEAN A    4.20 acres        $466.91 

093200    68.-1-11.1    DROWN FRANK L    47.10 acres        $585.68 

093200    7.-1-9    ELSHAFAY HEFNEY    5.20 acres        $1,251.45 

093200    69.-1-3.1    FINLAYSON SHANE    69.70 acres        $3,031.07 

093200    67.-1-2.3    GILMORE KELLEY P    100.00x225.00     $790.44 

093200    21.-1-1.3    MAGOON MATT    23.60 acres        $869.59 

093200    38.-1-15    MAHONEY JOHN G    235.40 acres    $3,588.04 

093200    22.-1-9.1    PERRY ROY M    44.40 acres        $639.29 

093200    37.-1-17.1    ROBARE HERMAN L    87.00x185.00     $858.45 

093200    7.-1-10.1    SCHOONMAKER ROBERT W    25.50 acres        $686.40 

093200    54.-2-22    STEVENS RODNEY A    200.00x175.00    $321.33 

DANNEMORA093401    187.20-4-3    BURDO STEVEN E    55.30x95.00     $390.51 

093401    187.20-3-16    DOUGLAS THOMAS M    66.00x167.50    $2,225.91 

093401    187.20-3-3    FLEURY JAMES N    66.00x165.00    $3,019.78 

093401    187.20-5-14    LAVARNWAY RICKY    82.50x73.00    $4,746.63 

093401    188.17-1-29    PROVOST RICHARD A    119.44x167.82    $3,215.53 

093401    187.20-2-10    ROGERS LIFE ESTATE MARY JANE        55.00x132.00    $5,075.15 

093489    158.4-1-63.2    ALEXANDER DOUGLAS A            125.00x200.00     $959.01 

093489    183.20-4-34    ALEXANDER DOUGLAS A            69.50x104.00    $1,460.36 

093489    158.-1-6    BARNABY TIMOTHY E    1.70 acres        $2,448.92 

093489    172.2-1-38.2    BENOIT JACK    200.00x162.00     $466.71 

093489    172.2-1-40    BENOIT JACK    2.70 acres        $750.07 

093489    183.2-2-11.1    BURL DANA L    256.18x30.00     $666.50 

093489    183.20-3-5    CAYEA JAMES M    55.45x350.00    $1,907.31 

093489    183.20-4-20    CHAMPAGNE SHANE    69.50x92.00     $812.72 

093489    183.2-2-36    DEFAYETTE MARYLOU    67.00x164.00    $1,657.49 

093489    183.20-1-32    DESCHAMPS JULIETTE    37.82x149.00    $2,063.31 

093489    172.2-1-39.1    DOUGLAS DONALD R    40.00x150.00    $3,363.50 

093489    174.-1-20    DROLLETTE FREDERICK 2.00 acres        $407.51 

093489    160.-1-18    DUBRAY STEVEN M    2.80 acres    $651.68 

093489    169.-2-7    DUBRAY WILLIAM    6.40 acres        $4,690.29 

093489    159.-2-17.11    FOURNIER ROWLAND E LIFE ESTATE    10.00 acres        $2,262.23 

093489    183.16-1-6    GRANT AMANDA    163.00x148.00    $2,254.31 

093489    173.-1-7    KING LIFE USE ROSEMARY V    55.50 acres        $2,320.78 

093489    183.2-2-33    LAPIER BRANDON LEE    133.88x154.00     $671.38 

093489    174.-1-16.1    LAPOINT NORMAN    5.00 acres        $395.75 

093489    183.20-1-21    MERRELL ROBERT    30.00x134.00    $2,219.28 

093489    183.20-1-22    ROCK DOUGLAS    25.00x130.00    $1,550.78 

093489    183.16-1-7    SANTAMARIA PATRICK    84.48x130.00    $1,646.29 

093489    183.16-3-17    SMITH JAMES R JR    92.00x164.00    $668.44 093489    183.16-3-18    SMITH JAMES R JR    108.22x164.00     $662.15 

093489    182.-2-2.4    STANZONI ROBERT    88.90 acres        $1,526.37 

093489    183.20-1-25    TETREAULT ROGER    143.72x126.00    $2,299.58 

093489    183.20-4-3    TRUDEAU CONAN S    50.00x100.00    $1,515.93 

093489    183.12-1-13    WILSON RICHARD    31.20x203.00    $1,139.73 

093489    185.2-3-22.3    WOODWARD CYNTHIA A    1.00 acre        $1,144.23 

ELLENBURG093600    84.-1-19.227    ALLEN DENNIS    17.00 acres        $571.89 

093600    83.-1-25.1    BARCOMB LIFE USE ELIZABETH    1.60 acres        $878.38 

093600    97.-1-20    BENWARE ELIZABETH    66.00x390.00     $878.38 

093600    82.-1-15    BRIOR KEITH    48.50 acres        $3,731.63 

093600    97.-1-10.2    BRIOR KEITH    100.50 acres    $1,526.31 

093600    97.-1-23    BRIOR KEITH    173.50 acres    $2,146.46 

093600    97.-1-8    BRIOR KEITH    98.60 acres        $1,503.78 

093600    97.-1-21.342    BRIOR KEITH R    104.80 acres    $1,276.36 

093600    97.-1-21.343    BRIOR KEITH R    123.00 acres    $1,755.92 

093600    115.-1-9.3    BURGER MERWIN    45.33 acres        $770.54 

093600    155.4-1-3CARPENTER GLEN    2.10 acres        $1,432.15 

093600    71.3-3-42    CIOCCA RALPH    20.55x182.43     $361.84 

093600    71.3-3-44    CIOCCA RALPH    100.15x166.21     $452.12 

093600    71.-3-4.1    CIOCCA RALPH    36.70 acres        $1,161.89 

093600    84.-1-12.3    COOK ANDREW    4.90 acres        $841.96 

093600    71.3-2-28    DROWN FRANK L    165.00x130.00    $2,114.95 

093600    71.3-2-29    DROWN FRANK L    60.00x140.00    $1,219.84 

093600    83.-1-8.2    DROWN FRANK L    2.20 acres        $1,986.24 

093600    70.-1-11.3    DROWN STEPHEN L III    1.20 acres        $332.46 

093600    71.3-1-8    GENEREUX SHERRY A    97.00x310.00    $1,344.97 

093600    98.-1-28    GILMORE KELLEY P    136.00 acres    $3,874.30 

093600    85.1-1-42    JOHNSON CLEVELAND JR    2.00 acres        $277.98 

093600    141.3-2-26.1    KENNEDY RAYMOND J    41.40x95.00    $1,848.24 

093600    99.1-3-22    LABOMBARD NATHAN J78.00x131.00    $479.85 

093600    85.1-1-10.1    LECLAIR HERBERT    99.00x113.00     $306.00 

093600    98.-1-14    MAGOON DONALD C JR    43.50 acres        $2,222.18 

093600    115.-1-2.4    MAGOON MATTHEW    13.20 acres        $507.62 

093600    113.-1-10.5MAGOON MATTHEW C    94.00 acres        $1,671.74 

093600    99.1-1-18    MAGOON WAYNE    95.00x160.00    $1,438.00 

093600    86.-1-7    MOUSCH DAVID L    4.90 acres        $393.91 

093600    82.-1-16.1NORMANDIN JAMES W III    220.00 acres    $4,208.01 

093600    97.-1-11    NORMANDIN JAMES W III    30.00 acres        $598.11 

093600    71.3-1-4    PECOR WADE J    1.20 acres        $1,227.10 

093600    84.-1-22    QUESNEL THERESA M    215.00x141.00     $927.83 

093600    155.1-2-21    ROCK PHILIP E    70.00x215.00    $3,399.43 

093600    115.-1-2.2    SNIFFEN KATHRYN    24.63 acres        $1,780.64 

093600    159.-1-15    VILLENEUVE DAVID L    6.00 acres        $411.22 

MOOERS093800    29.-2-24    AUSTIN LORI    1.70 acres        $4,869.99 

093800    29.-2-48    BARCOMB DAVID R    120.00x192.00     $548.77 

093800    41.-1-14    BASTO JOSEPH T    100.00x130.00     $999.55 

093800    44.-2-7.11    BURDO ELDON P    3.00 acres        $411.09 

093800    30.-2-14.3    COUGHLIN DANA    165.00x175.00    $1,217.43 

093800    44.2-1-22    COUPAL RONALD P    100.00x360.00     $484.27 

093800    15.-1-23.22    DUPEE JASON THOMAS1.30 acres        $4,059.65 

093800    57.-2-15    FLEURY PATRICK V    2.00 acres        $1,431.65 

093800    45.-4-13.11    FORETTE KEVIN PAUL    8.00 acres        $1,657.49 

093800    59.-1-3.21    FRANCIS EDNA M    61.40 acres        $1,892.06 

093800    59.-1-3.22    FRANCIS EDNA M    1.90 acres        $1,134.03 

093800    59.-1-3.24    FRANCIS TINA M    15.40 acres        $1,681.93 

093800    44.2-1-21    GERO BETTY    120.00x280.00    $2,582.54 

093800    44.2-2-11    GRAHAM II GORDON D    1.00 acre        $2,324.50 

093800    16.-1-7.42    HILL DANIEL R    2.00 acres        $706.90 

093800    15.-1-18.6    HOGLE NEIL    22.60 acres        $1,385.08 

093800    45.-2-6.1    KORB KATELYN J    80.00x35.00    $215.47 

093800    27.-1-45    LABARGE BOB L    270.00x200.00    $551.17 

093800    29.-2-42    LAPLANTE FRANKLIN M JR            100.00x225.00    $2,027.92 

093800    41.-1-3.111    LAVALLEY LOUIS R    208.00x208.00     $786.31 

093800    12.-1-5.1    LEAFLOOR COREY    15.00 acres        $2,143.54 

093800    12.-1-8    LEAFLOOR JESS W    314.80 acres    $2,898.01 

093800    58.-2-6.1    MCDONALD THOMAS A    147.20 acres    $5,611.52 

093800    28.-1-2.142    MESECK EDWARD    11.10 acres        $3,065.19 

093800    12.-1-9.2    MESECK EDWARD A    37.10 acres        $763.60 

093800    28.-1-2.13    MESECK EDWARD A    87.80 acres        $657.14 

093800    28.-1-3.5    MESECK EDWARD A    200.00x130.50     $822.23 

093800    28.-1-3.81    MESECK LIFE USE ANNA J    17.00 acres        $745.45 

093800    61.-1-8.4    NIEVES RICHARD D    19.00 acres        $1,185.48 

093800    61.-1-14.213    ORMSBEE DANIEL    1.40 acres        $622.27 

093800    31.-3-16.5    POULIN JASON P    150.00x270.00    $1,688.87 

093800    57.-3-2.25    RABIDEAU GILBERT    15.20 acres        $337.73 

093800    31.-3-12    RABIDEAU JOHN L    110.00 acres    $2,251.34 

093800    29.-1-7.12    RASCOE DOMINIC F    45.80 acres        $3,217.37 

093800    29.-2-1.1    RASCOE DOMINIC F    53.40 acres        $1,460.95 

093800    15.-1-18.4    REMINGTON MAY ANN    10.10 acres        $798.29 

093800    47.-1-11.21    ROCKWOOD DIANNA M    19.20 acres        $1,154.13 

093800    16.-1-21.3    ROMAT HEATHER L    1.10 acres        $2,746.73 

093800    30.15-1-3    SAMPLE LAWRENCE    1.10 acres        $3,113.67 

093800    16.-1-28.21    SORRELL NORMAN L    1.50 acres        $484.54 

093800    16.-1-28.22    SORRELL NORMAN L    100.00x150.00     $315.28 

093800    45.-3-9.21    SPOOR FANNIE    47.00 acres        $1,824.20 

093800    45.-3-9.22    SPOOR FANNIE    1.33 acres        $2,164.10 

093800    28.-1-9.1    TEDFORD ROY    108.90 acres    $1,975.90 

093800    16.-1-9    THOMPSON ROBERT G    1.50 acres        $3,634.07 

093800    29.-1-6    TREMBLAY LANE D    118.00x95.00     $930.42 

093800    29.-1-16.2    WOODRUFF JOSHUA D    1.65 acres        $2,981.84 

PERU094000    256.-3-21    ARCOVIO RONALD    110.00x264.00     $890.26 

094000    257.-1-9.11    BAKER MICHAEL L    5.50 acres        $2,714.47 

094000    269.-2-29.1    BRASHEAR CARRIE    3.00 acres        $2,172.05 

094000    270.-1-15.1    BREYETTE CANDICE M    1.25 acres        $612.98 

094000    269.-2-32    CAMPEAU FREDERIC    100.00x100.00    $2,325.50 

094000    290.-1-13    CARPENTER TODD D    1.40 acres        $3,438.00 

094000    255.-2-39.28    CIOCCA RALPH    78.70 acres        $1,423.13 

094000    255.-7-10    CIOCCA RALPH    2.41 acres        $544.10 

094000    255.-7-11    CIOCCA RALPH    246.00x271.00     $793.04 

094000    255.-7-12    CIOCCA RALPH    1.09 acres        $489.65 

094000    255.-7-13    CIOCCA RALPH    1.34 acres        $489.65 

094000    255.-7-14    CIOCCA RALPH    1.45 acres        $489.65 

094000    255.-7-15    CIOCCA RALPH    1.20 acres        $489.65 

094000    255.-7-16    CIOCCA RALPH    253.00x271.00     $489.65 

094000    255.-7-17    CIOCCA RALPH    1.16 acres        $489.65 

094000    255.-7-18    CIOCCA RALPH    1.26 acres        $489.65 

094000    255.-7-19    CIOCCA RALPH    1.23 acres        $489.65 

094000    255.-7-2    CIOCCA RALPH    1.15 acres        $789.15 

094000    255.-7-20    CIOCCA RALPH    1.23 acres        $489.65 

094000    255.-7-21    CIOCCA RALPH    179.00x220.00     $793.04 

094000    255.-7-22    CIOCCA RALPH    180.00x220.00     $769.71 

094000    255.-7-23    CIOCCA RALPH    180.00x220.00    $769.71 

094000    255.-7-25    CIOCCA RALPH    180.00x220.00    $769.71 

094000    255.-7-26    CIOCCA RALPH    180.00x220.00     $477.98 

094000    255.-7-27    CIOCCA RALPH    1.10 acres        $489.65 

094000    255.-7-28    CIOCCA RALPH    177.00x257.00     $621.88 

094000    255.-7-4    CIOCCA RALPH    200.00x211.00     $785.26 

094000    255.-7-5    CIOCCA RALPH    155.00x262.00     $466.30 

094000    255.-7-6    CIOCCA RALPH    1.50 acres        $493.53 

094000    255.-7-7    CIOCCA RALPH    1.64 acres        $493.53 

094000    255.-7-8    CIOCCA RALPH    1.56 acres        $493.53 

094000    255.-7-9    CIOCCA RALPH    1.59 acres        $493.53 

094000    269.-2-29.23    CIOCCA RALPH    43.55 acres        $2,461.65 

094000    267.-4-7    CLARK RICHARD J JR    1.60 acres        $1,170.35 

094000    267.-4-8    CLARK RICHARD JR    5.30 acres        $2,314.49 

094000    258.-1-33.1    CLINTON SHIRLEY    1.80 acres        $3,954.87 

094000    258.-1-33.2    CLINTON SHIRLEY    2.30 acres        $896.42 

094000    291.-1-20.8    FALCON LANCE W    3.56 acres        $1,119.83 

094000    270.-1-30    FULLER RONY    150.00x175.00    $1,469.80 

094000    255.-2-42    GREEN CARMALITA    200.00x150.00    $2,131.04 

094000    255.-3-9.1    HARRIS CRYSTAL    150.00x162.14    $1,395.92 

094000    269.-2-9.1    HAYNES DAVID    15.70 acres        $1,384.26 

094000    256.-7-10    KING JEREMY DAVID    150.00x260.00    $3,457.36 

094000    255.-5-8    KOROTKOW MICHAEL K 9.80 acres        $1,294.79 

094000    256.-5-27    LACROIX DAVID C    100.00x275.00    $1,022.59 

094000    281.12-1-4    LAFOUNTAIN JAMIE    60.00x130.00    $1,245.58 

094000    258.-1-20    LAMAY ESTHER M    8.50 acres        $2,422.74 

094000    258.-3-14    LAPORTE JOSHUA    100.00x150.00    $1,483.20 

094000    279.-3-48    MCCADAM ANN V    1.36 acres        $1,683.27 

094000    279.-3-49    MCCADAM ANN V    1.72 acres        $17,346.99 

094000    290.-1-26.21    MONIGAN JOHN R    146.40 acres    $7,576.36 

094000    270.-1-34    PARENT JENNIFER M    180.00x169.57    $1,761.53 

094000    256.-5-11.6    REEVES WAYNE    1.00 acre        $2,399.41 

094000    277.-1-13    RYAN W BRANDON    186.30 acres    $2,449.97 

094000    279.-2-31.11    STICKNEY SHAWN    5.60 acres        $4,297.58 

094000    267.-2-1.4    STONE RANDALL A    1.20 acres        $1,736.82 

094000    257.-2-44.17    TEDFORD WILLIAM R    50.00x300.00     $205.73 

094000    257.-2-44.8    TEDFORD WILLIAM R    1.04 acres        $3,453.55 

094000    257.-1-2.2    TURCHIOE ENID    1.40 acres        $4,853.69 

094000    268.-1-52.20    WARD FREDRICK M    3.77 acres        $1,500.95 

PLATTSBURGH094200    194.-2-19    BIJEAU DANIEL P    6.07 acres        $4,028.01 

094200    220.-8-16.1    BRODI STEPHEN T    2.10 acres        $3,273.59 

094200    208.8-1-51    BROWNE LLOYD S    65.00x125.00    $3,538.25 

094200    246.-1-25    BURDICK GLENN    48.00x360.00    $334.76 

094200    220.4-3-1    CARON LOYAL    66.00x215.00    $1,406.97 

094200    220.4-2-1.3    CARON MAYNARD    75.00x154.00    $1,551.25

094200    192.-4-2    CIOCCA RALPH    163.00x117.00     $746.44 

094200    246.-5-10    CLIFTON PARK REALTY LLC    1.39 acres        $1,225.42 

094200    246.-5-2    CLIFTON PARK REALTY LLC    1.14 acres        $1,225.42 

094200    246.-5-3    CLIFTON PARK REALTY LLC        141.25x247.00    $1,225.42 

094200    246.-5-4    CLIFTON PARK REALTY LLC        117.17x247.00    $1,225.42 

094200    246.-5-5    CLIFTON PARK REALTY LLC        94.94x287.00    $1,225.42 

094200    246.-5-6    CLIFTON PARK REALTY LLC        114.81x295.00$1,225.42 

094200    246.-5-7    CLIFTON PARK REALTY LLC        115.16x312.00    $1,225.42 

094200    246.-5-8    CLIFTON PARK REALTY LLC        116.85x337.00    $1,225.42 

094200    246.-5-9    CLIFTON PARK REALTY LLC    1.03 acres        $1,225.42 

094200    205.4-3-31    COLEMAN DUQUETTE DONNA E        100.00x100.00    $1,716.36 

094200    220.-8-18CONKEY-GARZONE CYNTHIA C    9.10 acres        $3,021.68 

094200    206.3-1-18.21    CRARY ESTATE JOHN W1.10 acres        $5,197.80 

094200    246.-1-9.151    DAME MAUREEN V    43.70 acres        $3,724.58 

094200    246.-5-1    DAME MAUREEN V    1.33 acres        $602.69 

094200    246.-5-11    DAME MAUREEN V    1.29 acres        $602.69 

094200    246.-5-12    DAME MAUREEN V    1.38 acres        $602.69 

094200    246.-5-13    DAME MAUREEN V    1.32 acres        $602.69 

094200    246.-5-14    DAME MAUREEN V    1.34 acres        $602.69 

094200    246.-5-16    DAME MAUREEN V    1.09 acres        $602.69 

094200    246.-5-17    DAME MAUREEN V    1.34 acres        $602.69 

094200    246.-5-18    DAME MAUREEN V    1.48 acres        $602.69 

094200    246.-5-19    DAME MAUREEN V    1.07 acres        $602.69 

094200    246.-5-20    DAME MAUREEN V    1.27 acres        $602.69 

094200    246.-5-21    DAME MAUREEN V    1.34 acres        $602.69 

094200    246.-5-22    DAME MAUREEN V    1.26 acres        $602.69 

094200    246.-5-23    DAME MAUREEN V    1.24 acres        $602.69 

094200    246.-5-24    DAME MAUREEN V    1.22 acres        $602.69 

094200    246.-5-25    DAME MAUREEN V    1.31 acres        $602.69 

094200    246.-5-26    DAME MAUREEN V    1.34 acres        $602.69 

094200    246.-5-27    DAME MAUREEN V    1.18 acres        $602.69 

094200    246.-5-28    DAME MAUREEN V    1.35 acres        $602.69 

094200    246.-5-29    DAME MAUREEN V    78.62x245.63    $602.69 

094200    246.-5-30    DAME MAUREEN V    1.20 acres        $602.69 

094200    205.3-3-18    DECKER HARRY E II    1.30 acres        $606.21 

094200    191.-2-53.2    DEFAYETTE JERRY M    144.00x150.00     $743.60 

094200    246.-1-11    DUMESNIL BRIAN K    148.00x230.00    $2,176.78 

094200    246.-1-13.11    DUMESNIL BRIAN K    5.25 acres        $2,192.68 

094200    208.-1-7    FRY MARY K    70.00x175.00    $4,871.28 

094200    233.-5-42.2    GENERAL DIVISION 54 INC    4.50 acres        $23,478.49 

094200    194.20-1-6    GODDEAU MARILYN I    75.00x125.00    $3,312.00 

094200    220.4-2-1.12    HANSHAW SYLVIA    75.00x156.00    $1,390.14 

094200    191.-2-7.8    HOLMES TIMOTHY    30.60 acres        $3,894.63 

094200    219.2-1-14HYATT HOBBIE E    100.00x160.00    $3,153.71 

094200    206.3-2-5    LEARY HAZEL B    85.00x270.14     $687.63 

094200    180.-3-4.5    LOON GULF INC    101.00 acres    $2,762.08 

094200    245.-4-5    MANTIKAS MICHAEL    55.00x594.00     $653.61 

094200    191.-2-7.12-1    MARTIN GEORGE & SHIRLEY    1.87 acres        $3,469.88 

094200    191.-2-7.12-2    MARTIN GEORGE & SHIRLEY    3.90 acres        $233.87 

094200    191.-2-7.11-1    MARTIN GEORGE H    6.50 acres        $614.02 

094200    191.-2-7.11-2    MARTIN GEORGE H    1.60 acres        $206.85 

094200    246.-4-9    MCGRAIL PATRICE    271.10x240.10    $11,556.58 

094200    192.4-1-61    MESEC ROGER    115.00x133.10    $1,068.94 

094200    220.2-2-8    MONETTE CARL M    50.00x157.75    $2,720.14 

094200    221.9-1-13    NORTH COUNTRY TOWING LLC        120.00x289.00    $3,841.84 

094200    193.-1-12.2    NORTHWAY OUTDOOR ADVERTISING    54.60 acres        $775.55 

094200    193.-1-12.2-1    NORTHWAY OUTDOOR ADVERTISING    0.00x0.00    $1,381.46 

094200    193.-1-11    O'GARRO MCNEVIN    51.70 acres        $2,167.59 

094200    195.3-1-16    QUINT JUDITH    104.00x175.00    $4,629.37 

094200    193.3-2-1    RABIDEAU BRENDA L    80.00x320.00    $1,796.89

094200    245.-5-19    SCHMIDT CLIFFORD    110.00x205.00    $2,557.58 

094200    192.4-3-28    SMITH ESTATE ESTHER C            105.00x150.00    $2,609.36 

094200    206.4-4-22    TAYLOR MICHAEL J    60.00x336.00    $4,849.72 

094200    206.4-4-23    TAYLOR MICHAEL J    60.00x336.00    $3,935.67 

094200    206.4-4-24    TAYLOR MICHAEL J    60.00x238.00    $4,312.94 

094200    192.4-2-14.5    TOMAN GLENN    196.98x200.00    $1,293.86 

094200    207.10-1-15.1    TRB DEVELOPMENT LLC        88.00x187.15     $942.10 

094200    207.10-1-16    TRB DEVELOPMENT LLC1.40 acres        $1,409.76 

094200    205.-1-4    VANN PAMELA    85.00x185.00    $3,544.46 

094200    189.-3-8.1    WHITE CHESTER    145.50 acres    $3,000.02 

094200    192.4-3-17    WRIGHT RANDY S    100.00x150.00    $2,359.55 

094200    232.-3-22.9    ZATYLNY FRANK S    1.00 acre        $781.46 

SARANAC094401    201.8-1-24.4    DOUGLAS THOMAS M    94.00x100.00     $609.07 

094401    201.8-2-10    GODDEAU RITA DELIA    130.00x125.00    $2,949.23 

094489    240.1-1-28    ALEXANDER DOUGLAS    261.52x81.50    $3,151.21 

094489    240.1-1-27    ALEXANDER DOUGLAS A JR        33.00x81.80    $1,816.30 

094489    210.2-2-5.2    ATKINSON DARCY J    101.00x280.00    $1,299.12 

094489    228.-3-13    BIXBY BONNIE L    2.50 acres        $1,909.26 

094489    227.-1-26.2    BUCKLEY GREGORY J    3.80 acres        $6,457.01 

094489    263.-1-7    BUTLER MCKENZIE    8.00 acres        $1,086.70 

094489    251.3-4-8    CARPENTER GLENN    115.00x179.50    $1,283.68 

094489    260.-1-21    CARROW NICHOLAS J    2.20 acres        $2,344.34 

094489    238.-1-1.12    CHAMPAGNE CODY J    12.10 acres        $4,450.72 

094489    237.-1-1    CHAMPAGNE HELEN KELLAS    223.70 acres    $2,684.61 

094489    238.-1-1.11    CHAMPAGNE SHANE    12.00 acres        $668.71 

094489    238.-1-1.2    CHAMPAGNE SHANE J    55.70 acres        $4,019.95 

094489    228.-2-6    CLAUSEN AMANDA L    3.70 acres        $530.87 

094489    216.-1-67.1    DAY JOHN    41.10 acres        $5,815.17 

094489    216.-1-67.3    DAY JOHN F    70.10 acres        $10,011.70 

094489    216.-1-29.1    DELISLE AYOTTE CONNIE A        222.00x120.00     $733.74 

094489    228.-1-2.2    DEVINS BEVERLY A    1.08 acres        $3,774.45 

094489    263.-1-37    DOYLE PAUL A JR    14.00 acres        $2,259.86 

094489    260.-1-11    DRESCHER MELEEA L    23.80 acres        $694.65 

094489    228.-2-7.2    DUBRAY SHANNON    5.10 acres        $2,100.28 

094489    210.2-3-4    EGGERS TODD    125.00x240.00    $768.52 

094489    260.-1-9.22    EVANS DONALD J    1.00 acre        $2,943.07 

094489    210.2-1-6    GILLETT HERMAN H    99.00x350.00    $1,689.59 

094489    210.2-2-8    GILLETTE TOM    2.60 acres        $1,651.63 

094489    210.2-4-3    GRIFFIN CRYSTAL A    52.26x368.00    $1,158.69 

094489    210.2-1-5    HARRIS ANDREW    61.00x330.00    $1,312.83 

094489    214.-1-7    LOON GULF INC    50.00 acres        $767.80 

094489    214.-1-8.1    LOON GULF INC    25.00 acres        $595.52 

094489    226.-1-15.1    MILLER JASON    150.00 acres    $4,493.79 

094489    252.-1-6.2    O'BRIEN LEO JR    151.30 acres    $2,602.77 

094489    210.2-2-4    OLSON DIANNE M    60.00x300.00    $1,158.69 

094489    251.-1-25    PERRY TODD    5.60 acres        $4,829.39 

094489    217.-3-20    POULIN ROGER G    12.90 acres        $5,570.66 

094489    261.-1-25    SADIQ CHRISTOPHER    8.10 acres        $929.23 

094489    240.1-2-11.1    TEDFORD ROY    181.50x118.96    $2,489.07 

094489    239.-1-5.3    TREMBLAY ARTHUR    1.50 acres        $307.73 

094489    262.-1-45.12    TURNER JOHN    3.54 acres        $724.72 

094489    249.-1-11    WOOD DALE    47.50 acres        $1,245.68 

094489    249.-1-10    WOOD LORI    50.00 acres        $5,961.20     SCHUYLER FALLS094600    204.-3-2    BYNO PAUL J    16.60 acres        $1,618.70 

094600    243.-1-13DARWIN BRITTANE S    1.70 acres        $479.99 

094600    230.-2-6.3    DECKER HARRY E II    27.10 acres        $1,397.42 

094600    244.-2-9.5    DESROCHER JOSEPH A    250.00x163.28     $663.64 

094600    244.4-1-10    DRAGON ARCH INC    80.00x192.00    $1,323.61 

094600    232.-2-30    EVERHART CHRISTOPHER    1.00 acre$3,549.49 

094600    204.-3-22.22    HARDIN FRANCINE A    100.00x50.00     $438.22 

094600    232.-1-25    HEYWOOD STEPHANIE    100.00x150.00    $1,330.65 

094600    244.-1-31.42    LABARGE JOHN    110.00x150.00    $1,590.39 

094600    230.-2-1.3LAMOY CHARLES    150.00x266.00    $5,042.19 

094600    245.-1-29.22    LATULIP DONALD B    150.00x150.00    $3,083.46 

094600    204.-3-11.2    LAWFER PATRICIA B    193.00x126.50$1,502.65 

094600    245.-2-31.1    MILLER CATHERINE M    130.00x400.00     $661.35 

094600    244.3-1-17    ORMSBY RAYMOND EDWARD        90.00x150.00    $468.81 

094600    245.-1-34    PETTITT SARAH1.00 acre        $1,660.57 

094600    244.4-1-6    SEYMOUR MICHAEL S    1.10 acres        $1,941.41 

094600    219.1-4-11.1    STAPLES VANESSA J    115.66x243.00    $3,977.68 

094600    218.-1-48TYNDALL THOMAS H    110.00x200.00$1,658.61 

094600    230.-5-4    WILLIAMSON ENGINEERING    9.80 acres        $1,316.59 

094600    217.-1-6.71    WILSON FRED7.30 acres        $1,208.65 

094600    256.-6-13    WOOD RICHARD    1.60 acres        $1,600.92 SERVICE OF ANSWER:    Every person having any right, title or interest in or lien upon any parcel of real property described in Schedule A hereto may serve a duly verified answer upon the attorney for the Tax District setting forth in detail the nature and amount of his or her interest and any defense or objection to the foreclosure.  Such answer must be filed in the Office of the Clinton County Clerk and served upon the attorney for the Tax District on or before the date above mentioned as the last day for redemption.  FAILURE TO REDEEM OR ANSWER:  In the event of failure to redeem or answer by any person having the right to redeem or answer, such person shall be forever barred and foreclosed of all his or her right, title and interest and equity of redemption in and to the parcels described herein and a judgment in foreclosure may be taken by default. I do hereby certify and affirm the foregoing as true under the penalties of perjury this 6th day of October, 2017.Attorney for Tax District: Clinton County Attorney    c/o County Treasurer137 Margaret Street, Suite 205Plattsburgh, NY 12901ENFORCING OFFICER:    Kimberly Davis Clinton County Treasurer(518) 565-4730NC/BG-10/07,10/21, 11/04/2017-3TC-164577