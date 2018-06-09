Cole Rock LLC, Art. of Org. filed with SSNY on 5/7/18. Off. loc.: Warren Co. SSNY designated as agent upon whom process may be served & shall mail proc.: 90 State St., #700, Albany, NY 12207. Purp.: any lawful purp.NE-06/09-07/14/2018-6TC-186769|
