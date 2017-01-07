PLEASE TAKE NOTE:

I Martha M. King, the undersigned collector and receiver of taxes of the Town of North Hudson, County of Essex and State of New York have duly received the tax roll and warrant for the collection of taxes within the Town of North Hudson for the year 2017.

I will sit at the North Hudson Town Hall on Wednesday mornings from 10am to 12 pm and the 1st, 2nd & 4th Saturdays of the month from 10 am to 2 pm for the collection of taxes. Also note the taxes may be paid by mail.

Take further notice that the taxes may be paid without penalty through January 31, 2017.

As of February 1, 2017, a 1% penalty will be added, as of March 1, 2017 a 2% penalty will be added and as of April 1, a 3% penalty will be added when all unpaid taxes are returned to Essex County Treasurer pursuant to law.

Take further notice, that pursuant to the provisions of the law, the 2017 tax roll will be returned to the Essex County Treasurer on May 1st.

Martha M. King

Collector and Receiver of Taxes

Town of North Hudson

