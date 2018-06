Concept To Creation LLC Articles of Org. filed NY Sec. of State (SSNY) 5/14/18. Office in Essex Co. SSNY desig. agent of LLC whom process may be served. SSNY shall mail process to Shane Bell 78 Chesterfield St., Keeseville Ny 12944. Purpose: Any lawful purpose. VN-06/02-07/07/2018-6TC-186595|