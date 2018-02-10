CONCERT I DO LLC NOTICE OF FORMATION OF A DOMESTIC LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY (LLC): DATE OF FORMATION: The Articles of Organization were filed with the New York State Secretary of State on January 22, 2018.NEW YORK OFFICE LOCATION: Clinton County AGENT FOR PROCESS: The Secretary of State is designated as Agent upon whom process against the LLC may be served. The Secretary of State shall mail a copy of any process against the LLC to 186 U.S. Oval, Plattsburgh, New York 12903.PURPOSE: To engage in any lawful act or activity.NE-2/10-03/17/2018-6TC-175938|