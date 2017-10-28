NOTICE OF FORMATION OF LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY. Name: Connecticut Court LLC (LLC). Articles of Organization filed with the Secretary of State of the State of New York (SSNY) on October 4, 2017. NY office location is Clinton County. The SSNY has been designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served. The SSNY shall mail a copy of any process to LLC at 231 New York Road, Plattsburgh, NY 12903. Purpose /character of LLC is to engage in any lawful act or activity.NC-10/28-12/02/2017-6TC-166774|