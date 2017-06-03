SECTION 5311 CONSOLIDATED GRANT ASSISTANCE PROJECT PUBLIC NOTICE Public notice is hereby made that the County of Essex is applying for federal financial assistance to provide public transportation service as follows; to purchase replacement buses, a wash bay with water recycling and shop equipment to continue to provide route deviation service throughout Essex County from January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2018.Public notice is further made that the County of Essex is also applying for federal financial assistance to provide public transportation service as follows; scheduled routes and route deviation service throughout Essex County.The transportation service will be available to the general public during all hours of operation. The project is expected to be financed by FTA Section 5311 Rural Program public transportation funds, with additional funds to be provided from New York State and Essex County. The total federal share for operating and capital projects is expected not to exceed $1,890,344 for fiscal years 2017-2018.Comments on the proposed project are invited from the general public, private bus and taxi companies, other public transportation providers and human service agencies. Interested parties may comment on the project or obtain more details about the project by writing to:Nancy Dougal Essex County Public Transportation PO Box 217 Elizabethtown, NY 12932518-873-3689Human service agencies that receive assistance from other federal agencies for non-emergency transportation services are encouraged to participate and coordinate with the provider in the planning, design and delivery of transportation services. Agencies may obtain copies of the service description and submit proposals for service coordination. Private bus and taxi operators may request copies of the project service description from the above named person and may submit comments on the service as described.If you wish to comment on any aspect of the proposed project, submit a proposal or a request for service coordination or request a public hearing on this project, you must make your interest known in writing within fifteen calendar days of the date of this publication and provide your comments within fifteen calendar days of your receipt of the project service description. Your requests and/or comments must be forwarded to the above person.TT-06/03/2017-1TC-153726|