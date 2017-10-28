PURSUANT TO SECTION 4-120 OF THE NEW YORK STATE ELECTION LAW, notice is hereby given that the official General Election for public offices in Essex County will be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2017, from 6:00AM to 9:00PM of said day. County Elections for: District Attorney, County CoronerTown elections for: Chesterfield: Town Council; Crown Point: Supervisor, Town Council, Superintendent of Highways; Elizabethtown: Supervisor, Town Clerk/Tax Collector, Town Justice, Town Council, Superintendent of Highways; Essex: Supervisor, Town Clerk/Tax Collector, Town Council, Assessor, Superintendent of Highways; Jay: Supervisor, Town Clerk, Town Council, Superintendent of Highways, Tax Collector; Keene: Supervisor, Town Clerk, Town Justice, Town Council, Superintendent of Highways; Lewis: Supervisor, Town Clerk, Town Justice, Town Council, Superintendent of Highways, Tax Collector; Minerva: Supervisor, Town Clerk, Town Council, Assessor, Superintendent of Highways, Tax Collector; Moriah: Supervisor, Town Council, Assessor; Newcomb: Supervisor, Town Clerk, Town Council, Assessor, Tax Collector, Superintendent of Highways; North Elba: Supervisor, Town Justice, Town Council; North Hudson: Town Justice, Town Council, Assessor; Schroon: Supervisor, Town Justice, Town Council, Assessor; St Armand; Supervisor, Town Clerk, Town Justice, Town Council, Superintendent of Highways, Tax Collector; Ticonderoga: Supervisor, Town Council; Westport: Supervisor, Town Council; Willsboro: Supervisor, Town Clerk/Tax Collector, Town Justice, Town Council, Superintendent of Highways; Wilmington: Supervisor, Town Clerk/Tax Collector, Town Council, Assessor, Superintendent of Highways Proposals: 3 (Three) State Wide; 3 (Three) Town of Willsboro: A copy of each may be obtained by any voter at the Board of Elections.NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that the polling places of said General Election will be the polling places in each district of the County of Essex at which votes were cast at the last preceding General Election (unless otherwise advertised), and that all are handicapped accessible.Allison M. McGahay, Sue E. Montgomery CoreyCommissioners, Essex County Board of ElectionsCounty of Essex, Elizabethtown, NY 12932Dated: October 19, 2017VN/TT-10/28-11/04/2017-2TC-166916|