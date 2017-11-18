STATE OF NEW YORK COUNTY COURT COUNTY OF CLINTON IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF TAX LIENS BY PROCEEDING IN REM PURSUANT TO ARTICLE ELEVEN OF THE REAL PROPERTY TAX LAW BY THE CITY OF PLATTSBURGH. COMBINED NOTICE & PETITION OF FORECLOSURE PURSUANT TO RPTL 1123(2) (b)Index No.: 2017-00001737PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on the 25th day of October, 2017, the City Chamberlain hereinafter the "Enforcing Officer" of the City of Plattsburgh, hereinafter the "Tax District" pursuant to law filed with the Clerk of Clinton County the attached list of delinquent taxes and hereby commences this proceeding, to enforce the payment of delinquent taxes or other lawful charges which have accumulated and become liens against certain parcels of real property. The parcels to which this proceeding applies are described in Schedule A attached hereto and made a part hereof.EFFECT OF FILING: All persons having or claiming to have an interest in the real property described in Schedule A hereto are hereby notified that the filing of this Notice and Petition constitutes the commencement by the Tax District of a proceeding in the court specified in the caption above to foreclose each of the tax liens held and owned by the Tax District in the parcels described in Schedule A hereto by a foreclosure proceeding in rem.NATURE OF PROCEEDING: This proceeding is brought against the real property only and is to foreclose the tax liens held and owned by the Tax District in the parcels described in Schedule A hereto. No personal judgment will be entered herein for such taxes or other legal charges or any part thereof.PERSONS AFFECTED: This Notice and Petition is directed to all persons owning or having or claiming to have an interest in the real property described herein. Such persons are hereby notified further that a duplicate of such Notice and Petition has been filed in the office of the Enforcing Officer of the Tax District and will remain open for public inspection up to and including the date specified below as the last day for redemption.RIGHT OF REDEMPTION: Any person having or claiming to have an interest in any such real property and the legal right thereto may on or before said date redeem the same by paying the amount of all such unpaid tax liens thereon, including all interest and penalties and other legal charges which are included in the lien against the such real property, computed to and including the date of redemption. Such payments shall be made to the City Chamberlain, City of Plattsburgh, 6 Miller Street, Plattsburgh, NY 12901. In the event that such taxes are paid by a person other than the record owner of such real property, the person so paying shall be entitled to have the tax liens affected hereby satisfied of record.ALL PAYMENTS MUST BE IN THE FORM OF CASH, MONEY ORDER OR BANK CHECK.LAST DAY FOR REDEMPTION: THE LAST DAY FOR REDEMPTION IS HEREBY FIXED AS THE 23rd DAY OF JANUARY, 2018.SERVICE OF ANSWER: Every person having any right, title or interest in or lien upon any parcel of real property described in Schedule A hereto may serve a duly verified answer upon the attorney for the Tax District setting forth in detail the nature and amount of his or her interest and any defense or objection to the foreclosure. Such answer must be filed in the Office of the Clinton County Clerk and served upon the attorney for the Tax District on or before the date above mentioned as the last day for redemption.FAILURE TO REDEEM OR ANSWER: In the event of failure to redeem or answer by any person having the right to redeem or answer, such person shall be forever barred and foreclosed of all his or her right, title and interest and equity of redemption in and to the parcels described herein and a judgment in foreclosure may be taken by default.I do hereby certify and affirm the foregoing as true under the penalties of perjury this 25th day of October, 2017.Attorney for Tax District:Dean C. Schneller, Esq. Attorney for the City of Plattsburgh 121 Bridge StreetPlattsburgh, NY 12901(518) 647-8877ENFORCING OFFICER:Richard A Marks,City ChamberlainCity of Plattsburgh6 Miller StreetPlattsburgh, NY 12901(518) 563-7704STATE OF NEW YORK):SS.:COUNTY OF CLINTON)Richard A. Marks, being duly sworn, deposes and says: I am the Chamberlain of the City of Plattsburgh. I have read the foregoing Petition and know the contents thereof to be true of my own knowledge, except those matters that are stated on information and belief and as to those matters I believe them to be true.(Signature)Richard A. MarksSworn to before me this25th day of October, 2017.Notary PublicEileen M. SicklesNotary Public State of New York#01SI44159Qualified in Clinton CountyCommission expires April 24, 2018City of Plattsburgh List of Delinquent Tax Liens on File with the Clinton County ClerkAmounts Due are as of October 20, 2017Tax YearTax Bill #Tax TypeTax Bill NameCity Tax Map NumberAmount Due