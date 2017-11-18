STATE OF NEW YORK COUNTY COURT COUNTY OF CLINTON IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF TAX LIENS BY PROCEEDING IN REM PURSUANT TO ARTICLE ELEVEN OF THE REAL PROPERTY TAX LAW BY THE CITY OF PLATTSBURGH. COMBINED NOTICE & PETITION OF FORECLOSURE PURSUANT TO RPTL 1123(2) (b)Index No.: 2017-00001737PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on the 25th day of October, 2017, the City Chamberlain hereinafter the "Enforcing Officer" of the City of Plattsburgh, hereinafter the "Tax District" pursuant to law filed with the Clerk of Clinton County the attached list of delinquent taxes and hereby commences this proceeding, to enforce the payment of delinquent taxes or other lawful charges which have accumulated and become liens against certain parcels of real property. The parcels to which this proceeding applies are described in Schedule A attached hereto and made a part hereof.EFFECT OF FILING: All persons having or claiming to have an interest in the real property described in Schedule A hereto are hereby notified that the filing of this Notice and Petition constitutes the commencement by the Tax District of a proceeding in the court specified in the caption above to foreclose each of the tax liens held and owned by the Tax District in the parcels described in Schedule A hereto by a foreclosure proceeding in rem.NATURE OF PROCEEDING: This proceeding is brought against the real property only and is to foreclose the tax liens held and owned by the Tax District in the parcels described in Schedule A hereto. No personal judgment will be entered herein for such taxes or other legal charges or any part thereof.PERSONS AFFECTED: This Notice and Petition is directed to all persons owning or having or claiming to have an interest in the real property described herein. Such persons are hereby notified further that a duplicate of such Notice and Petition has been filed in the office of the Enforcing Officer of the Tax District and will remain open for public inspection up to and including the date specified below as the last day for redemption.RIGHT OF REDEMPTION: Any person having or claiming to have an interest in any such real property and the legal right thereto may on or before said date redeem the same by paying the amount of all such unpaid tax liens thereon, including all interest and penalties and other legal charges which are included in the lien against the such real property, computed to and including the date of redemption. Such payments shall be made to the City Chamberlain, City of Plattsburgh, 6 Miller Street, Plattsburgh, NY 12901. In the event that such taxes are paid by a person other than the record owner of such real property, the person so paying shall be entitled to have the tax liens affected hereby satisfied of record.ALL PAYMENTS MUST BE IN THE FORM OF CASH, MONEY ORDER OR BANK CHECK.LAST DAY FOR REDEMPTION: THE LAST DAY FOR REDEMPTION IS HEREBY FIXED AS THE 23rd DAY OF JANUARY, 2018.SERVICE OF ANSWER: Every person having any right, title or interest in or lien upon any parcel of real property described in Schedule A hereto may serve a duly verified answer upon the attorney for the Tax District setting forth in detail the nature and amount of his or her interest and any defense or objection to the foreclosure. Such answer must be filed in the Office of the Clinton County Clerk and served upon the attorney for the Tax District on or before the date above mentioned as the last day for redemption.FAILURE TO REDEEM OR ANSWER: In the event of failure to redeem or answer by any person having the right to redeem or answer, such person shall be forever barred and foreclosed of all his or her right, title and interest and equity of redemption in and to the parcels described herein and a judgment in foreclosure may be taken by default.I do hereby certify and affirm the foregoing as true under the penalties of perjury this 25th day of October, 2017.Attorney for Tax District:Dean C. Schneller, Esq. Attorney for the City of Plattsburgh 121 Bridge StreetPlattsburgh, NY 12901(518) 647-8877ENFORCING OFFICER:Richard A Marks,City ChamberlainCity of Plattsburgh6 Miller StreetPlattsburgh, NY 12901(518) 563-7704STATE OF NEW YORK):SS.:COUNTY OF CLINTON)Richard A. Marks, being duly sworn, deposes and says: I am the Chamberlain of the City of Plattsburgh. I have read the foregoing Petition and know the contents thereof to be true of my own knowledge, except those matters that are stated on information and belief and as to those matters I believe them to be true.(Signature)Richard A. MarksSworn to before me this25th day of October, 2017.Notary PublicEileen M. SicklesNotary Public State of New York#01SI44159Qualified in Clinton CountyCommission expires April 24, 2018City of Plattsburgh List of Delinquent Tax Liens on File with the Clinton County ClerkAmounts Due are as of October 20, 2017Tax YearTax Bill #Tax TypeTax Bill NameCity Tax Map NumberAmount Due
20162520RPLATTSBURGH BAY COMMONS LLC193.20-1-6$18,319.85
2016111RNASH TERRY207.10-3-34$838.53
2014294RCHANNAOUI NASSER M207.11-1-14$399.32
201490000799SCHANNAOUI NASSER M207.11-1-14$314.70
2015294RCHANNAOUI NASSER M207.11-1-14$823.42
201590000799SCHANNAOUI NASSER M207.11-1-14$572.56
2016294RCHANNAOUI NASSER M207.11-1-14$3,091.12
201690000811SCHANNAOUI NASSER M207.11-1-14$959.08
20163174RWELCH MICHAEL J207.11-7-17$2,961.21
20162751RRANA AFZAL207.12-1-22$1,315.85
20169002402SKretser Ty207.15-4-53$1,883.48
20163231RWEST LYNN MARIE207.15-8-29$1,495.64
20162782RSMITH TAMI207.15-9-19$1,872.35
201690004251SSMITH TAMI207.15-9-19$2,368.12
20162738RRANA AFZAL207.16-1-15$2,394.65
20162713RJABAUT MATTHEW207.16-1-29$3,887.17
20169002152SJABAUT MATTHEW207.16-1-29$4,568.75
2016506R178 BROAD ST HOLDING CO LLC207.18-2-1$6,973.14
20169000017S178 BROAD ST HOLDING CO LLC207.18-2-1$10,009.65
20152426RCARTER RANDY207.19-2-10.1$2,809.08
20162427RCARTER RANDY207.19-2-10.1$5,747.39
20169000752SCARTER RANDY207.19-2-10.1$7,772.49
20161002RRANA AFZAL207.19-3-39$3,049.23
2014994R55 ELM STREET PROPERTIES INC207.19-3-48$6,640.93
2015994R55 ELM STREET PROPERTIES INC207.19-3-48$1,868.63
201590000024S55 ELM STREET PROPERTIES INC207.19-3-48$1,997.10
2016994R55 ELM STREET PROPERTIES INC207.19-3-48$1,315.85
201690000027S55 ELM STREET PROPERTIES INC207.19-3-48$1,877.18
20161576RKENDE STEPHEN E207.20-3-15$2,011.80
2016338RFAMOUS AMERICAN LABELS INC207.20-6-6.1$875.35
2013341RFAMOUS AMERICAN LABELS INC207.20-6-6.2$2,812.21
20139001493SFAMOUS AMERICAN LABELS INC207.20-6-6.2$3,702.01
20149001490SFAMOUS AMERICAN LABELS INC207.20-6-6.2$3,437.16
2015340RFAMOUS AMERICAN LABELS INC207.20-6-6.2$3,330.95
2016339RFAMOUS AMERICAN LABELS INC207.20-6-6.2$2,324.57
2016690RCORYEA JOHN R207.74-2-2.1$5,013.95
2014678RCURTIS ELIJAH207.74-2-8$1,701.53
20149001039SCURTIS ELIJAH207.74-2-8$1,541.92
2015677RCURTIS ELIJAH207.74-2-8$1,898.75
20159001034SCURTIS ELIJAH207.74-2-8$1,843.45
2016676RCURTIS ELIJAH207.74-2-8$1,541.71
20169001040SCURTIS ELIJAH207.74-2-8$1,732.78
20164761RDAME J DAVID207.8-1-12.301$3,979.74
20169001062SDAME J DAVID207.8-1-12.301$5,706.59
20164758RDAME J DAVID207.8-1-12.401$3,047.58
20169001063SDAME J DAVID207.8-1-12.401$4,366.58
20164285RLAKEVIEW OVAL PROPERTIES LLC221.11-3-37$1,372.08
20169002485SLAKEVIEW OVAL PROPERTIES LLC221.11-3-37$1,958.02
20164244RBIBEAU DUANE221.11-4-4$2,884.85 20161328RMCGEE TINA221.11-6-19$917.18
20169002825SMCGEE TINA221.11-6-19$132.09
20164191RACR PROPERTIES LLC221.15-3-10.1$1,158.80
20169000057SACR PROPERTIES LLC221.15-3-10.1$1,472.85
20164193RHOLDERMAN DALE B221.15-3-10.3$1,102.95
20169002073SHOLDERMAN DALE B221.15-3-10.3$1,435.30
20163992RTITHERINGTON DESIGN & MFG INC221.15-5-8$9,478.66
20169000894SCogan William M221.20-3-78$3,102.19
20154512RBROWN JULIE E221.5-1-41$1,559.84
20164512RBROWN JULIE E221.5-1-41$1,416.26
20169000569SBROWN JULIE E221.5-1-41$1,854.41
20164321RGEBO BETH221.7-4-44$878.89
20164116RCARTER JOHN J221.7-5-51$4,735.42
20169000753SCARTER JOHN J221.7-5-51$6,497.89
20164311RST JOHN SUSAN M221.7-4-49$468.78
20164570RGIROUX TRACEY221.8-2-9.42$3,967.69
20164571RLAKEVIEW OVAL PROPERTIES LLC221.8-2-9.5$11,505.40 I certify and affirm that the foregoing List of Delinquent Taxes is true under penalty of perjury.Dated: 10/24/2017 Signed: Richard A. MarksEnforcing OfficerEXPLANATORY NOTES The following notes are not part of the allegations of the NOTICE & PETITION and are included to provide general information about the tax foreclosure and redemption process. 1. The list of Delinquent Taxes is on file with the Clinton County Clerk's Office for review for the above referenced tax years, and that list will be included with the affidavit of filing a motion for default judgment should any parcels proceed to foreclosure.2. Under the Column "Tax Type", the term "Property" refers to City and County land taxes, delinquent City refuse, water and sewer bills and any special assessments. The term "School" refers to City of Plattsburgh School District taxes. 3. The Column "Amount Due" is the amount due as of October 25th, 2017 for delinquent 2016 Property and 2015-16 School taxes and, where indicated, 2015 Property taxes, 2014-2015 School taxes, 2014 Property taxes, 2013-2014 School taxes, 2013 Property taxes and 2012-2013 School taxes. The Amount Due does not include tax foreclosure costs1, and interest that will accrue on the Amount Due on the 15th day of each month during the foreclosure process. The Amount Due does not include 2017 Property Taxes or 2016-17 School taxes which must be paid to redeem a parcel from the foreclosure proceeding. For example, if you owe taxes for 2015, 2016 and 2017, the law requires the liens to be redeemed in reverse chronological order which means the 2017 taxes are redeemed first and the 2015 taxes are redeemed last. The tax foreclosure proceeding will continue until the 2015 tax lien is paid. 4. To confirm the amount you must pay to redeem a property from the tax foreclosure proceeding, please contact the City Chamberlain by calling 518-563-7704, or email inquiries addressed to fcs@cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov.NC/BG-11/18/17, 12/16/17,01/20/18-3TC-168919|NOTICE OF FORMATION OF LATITUDE 45 LLC Articles of Organization filed with the Secretary of State, NY (SSNY) on November 1, 2017. Office location: 90 Montgomery St., Rouses Point, Clinton County. The SSNY has been designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail a copy of any process to the LLC, 90 Montgomery St., Rouses Point, NY 12979. Purpose: To engage in any lawful act or activity under NY LLC law.NC-11/18-12/23/2017-6TC-169003|