NOTICE TO BIDDERS The undersigned shall receive sealed bids for directional boring services to the County of Warren as follows:WC 50-18 - DIRECTIONAL BORING SERVICES FOR THE SEWER EXTENSION PROJECT FOR HORICON AVENUE LOCATED IN THE TOWN OF WARRENSBURG Warren County New York received federal CDBG funding from the NYS Housing Trust Fund Corporation Office of Community Renewal for the installation of a wastewater treatment line that will connect the County's Countryside Adult Home on Schroon River Road in the Town of Warrensburg to the Town's Wastewater Treatment System. The majority of the work will be performed by Town and County forces. Warren County encourages all minority and women-owned businesses, local small businesses and verified veteran-owned businesses to participate in the bidding process. The County is requesting bids for directional boring services for the installation of three-inch SDR-11 high-density polyethylene (hdpe) low pressure sewer main, in specified areas as required during the course of construction. The Town and County will be providing required piping materials and forces to complete all the required pipe fusing, tracer wire installation, trenching for boring and receiving pits, traffic control. The successful bidder will be required to provide all equipment and appurtenances necessary for installation of the hdpe piping via directional bore (i.e. provide directional boring machine, operator for boring machine, equipment for fluid mixing, delivery and recovery system, guidance system/walk over system). The bid will be based on a daily rate for directional boring services.You may obtain these Specifications either on-line or through the Purchasing Office. If you have any interest in these Specifications on-line, please follow the instructions to register on the Empire State Bid System website, either for free or paid subscription. Go to http://warrencountyny.gov and choose BIDS AND PROPOSALS to access the Empire State Bid System OR go directly to http://www.EmpireStateBidSystem.com. If you choose a free subscription, please note that you must visit the site up until the response deadline for any addenda. All further information pertaining to this bid will be available on this site. Bids which are not directly obtained from either source will be refused.Bids may be delivered to the undersigned at the Warren County Human Services Building, Warren County Purchasing Department, 3rd Floor, 1340 State Route 9, Lake George, New York between the hours of 8:00 am and 4:00 pm. Bids will be received up until Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. at which time they will be publicly opened and read. All bids must be submitted on proper bid proposal forms. Any changes to the original bid documents are grounds for immediate disqualification.Late bids by mail, courier or in person will be refused. Warren County will not accept any bid or proposal which is not delivered to Purchasing by the time indicated on the time stamp in the Purchasing Department Office.A pre-bid conference will be held at 10 A.M. local time on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at the Town Hall in Warrensburg located at 3797 Main Street, Warrensburg, NY 12885. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is encouraged but is not mandatory.The right is reserved to reject any or all bids.Julie A. Butler, Purchasing Agent Warren County Human Services BuildingTelephone (518) 761-6538NE-07/14/2018-1TC-190725|