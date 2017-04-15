CROWN POINT CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICTC AFETERIA SOLARIUM RECONSTRUCTIONAES PROJECT NO. 4497SEDFP PROJECT NO. 15 02 03 04 0 001 015SECTION 001116INVITATION TO BIDProject: Cafeteria Solarium ReconstructionOwner: Crown Point Central School District (CPCS)2758 Main StreetCrown Point, NY 12928Architect/Engineer: Architecture, Engineering and Land Surveying Northeast, PLLC (a.k.a. AES Northeast) 10-12 City Hall PlacePlattsburgh, New York 12901The Owner will receive Bids at the office of the District Superintendent located at 2758 Main Street, Crown Point, NY 12928, until 3:00 P.M. local standard daylight prevailing time on the 28th day of April, 2017, at which time and place the Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids not received by the indicated time will not be opened. Project Description: Remove and reconstruct cafeteria solarium. Existing foundation, kneewalls, and floor shall remain. Solarium construction consists of standard window walls (light gauge framing and EIFS) and a flat roof. (Light gauge framing, steel deck and insulated EPDM roof).The Owner requires the Project to be completed on or before June 30, 2017.Bidding Documents on Compact Disc (CD) for a Stipulated Price (Single Prime Contract) may be obtained from the office of the Architect for a $25.00 Processing Fee. Printing is available at our standard rates.Bidding Documents may be examined at the office of the Architect at AES, Northeast, 10-12 City Hall Place, Plattsburgh, New York, 12901.Bidders will be required to provide Bid security in the form of a Bid Bond in the amount of five (5) percent of the Bid Sum. Successful Bidders are NOT required to give a Performance Bond and a Labor and Material Payment Bond. As per state regulations, the Owner will withhold 10% retainage in lieu of bonds.The School reserves the right to award the project in accordance with the funding available and lowest responsible bid.Submit your Bid on the Bid Form provided. The Owner is tax exempt.Contractors bids are irrevocable for a period of (30) days after submission.The Owner reserves the right to accept or reject any or all Bids. The School District intends to award the contract immediately.TT-04/15/2017-1TC-149006|