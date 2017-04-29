THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE CROWN POINT CENTRAL SCHOOL hereby invites submission of sealed bids for #2 Fuel Oil, Diesel Fuel, Milk, Bread/Rolls, Ice Cream, Trash Removal Services and School Bus Lease for the 2017-2018 School Year. Bids/Quotes will be accepted for all items or any individual item. Each submission must be clearly marked Business Office, Bid/Quote. Bids/Quotes will be received until 12:00 p.m. Thursday May 11, 2017, at the Business Office, 2758 Main Street, publicly opened and read. Specifications and Bid/Quote Forms may be obtained at the Crown Point Central School District Business Office. The Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all Bids/Quotes.Board of EducationCrown Point Central School DistrictCrown Point, NY 12928Victoria D. RussellDistrict TreasurerApril 20, 2017TT-04/29/17-1TC-150078|